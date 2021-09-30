Research
Explore VA Eastern Colorado's research initiatives in a variety of specialty programs. You can also volunteer to participate in a research study.
Our research programs
Eastern Colorado Geriatric Research, Education and Clinical Center (GRECC)
The goal of Eastern Colorado Geriatric Research, Education and Clinical Center (GRECC) is to improve the health of older Veterans through the development of innovative research, clinical and educational initiatives. Learn more about the Eastern Colorado Geriatric Research, Education and Clinical Center.