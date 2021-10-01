Geriatric Grand Rounds
Here are the videos for the 2020-21 Geriatric Grand Rounds.
Schedule 2020-21
September 2021
Video: Improving Emergency Department Identification and Management of Elder Abuse and Neglect
Learning Objectives
- To appreciate that the ED or other health care visit represents a unique opportunity to identify elder abuse or neglect and initiate intervention
- To understand the potential for forensic research to identify findings that may be suggestive of abuse and merit further evaluation
- To appreciate the potential for an ED/hospital-based multi-disciplinary response team to improve care for elder abuse and neglect victims
October 2021
Geriatric psychiatry
Oct. 7, 2021
Dr. Karina Drake, MD
Effects of climate change on older adult health
Oct. 21, 2021, 7:30-8:30 a.m. MT
Dr. Elizabeth Gillespie
November 2021
Aging Veteran surgery program
Nov. 2, 2021
Dr. Carrie Horney & Dr. Theresa Jones
Delivering Goal Concordant Care to Older Adults with Cancer
Nov. 18, 2021
Dr. Elizabeth Kessler, MD
December 2021
TBA
Dec. 2, 2021
TBA
Dec. 16, 2021
January 2022
TBA
Jan. 6, 2022
Hypoglycemia in the elderly
Jan. 20, 2022
Cecilia Low Wang, MD
February 2022
TBA
Feb. 3, 2022
Aduhelm and Alzheimer's treatments
Feb. 17, 2022
Peter Pressman, MD
March 2022
LGBT palliative care needs for older adult
March 2, 2022
Carey Candrian, PhD
TBA
March 17, 2022
Meara Melton, MD, Geriatric Fellow
TBA
March 31, 2022
Susie Kim, Geriatric Pharmacy Resident
April 2022
TBA
April 7, 2022
Thomas Johnson, MD Geriatric Fellow
New Drug Update
April 21, 2022
Danielle Fixen, PharmD & Sunny Linnebur, PharmD
May 2022
AGS Preview
May 5, 2022
TBA
Race-based stress and trauma, impacts on brain health, assessment, and functional decline
May 19, 2022
Vonetta Dotson, PhD, Georgia State University (virtual presentation)