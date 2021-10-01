 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Geriatric Grand Rounds

Here are the videos for the 2020-21 Geriatric Grand Rounds.

Schedule 2020-21

September 2021

Video: Improving Emergency Department Identification and Management of Elder Abuse and Neglect

Learning Objectives

  • To appreciate that the ED or other health care visit represents a unique opportunity to identify elder abuse or neglect and initiate intervention
  • To understand the potential for forensic research to identify findings that may be suggestive of abuse and merit further evaluation
  • To appreciate the potential for an ED/hospital-based multi-disciplinary response team to improve care for elder abuse and neglect victims

October 2021

Geriatric psychiatry
Oct. 7, 2021
Dr. Karina Drake, MD

Effects of climate change on older adult health
Oct. 21, 2021, 7:30-8:30 a.m. MT
Dr. Elizabeth Gillespie

November 2021

Aging Veteran surgery program
Nov. 2, 2021
Dr. Carrie Horney & Dr. Theresa Jones

Delivering Goal Concordant Care to Older Adults with Cancer
Nov. 18, 2021
Dr. Elizabeth Kessler, MD

December 2021

TBA
Dec. 2, 2021

TBA
Dec. 16, 2021

January 2022

TBA
Jan. 6, 2022

Hypoglycemia in the elderly
Jan. 20, 2022
Cecilia Low Wang, MD

February 2022

TBA
Feb. 3, 2022

Aduhelm and Alzheimer's treatments
Feb. 17, 2022
Peter Pressman, MD

March 2022

LGBT palliative care needs for older adult
March 2, 2022
Carey Candrian, PhD

TBA
March 17, 2022
Meara Melton, MD, Geriatric Fellow

TBA
March 31, 2022
Susie Kim, Geriatric Pharmacy Resident

April 2022

TBA
April 7, 2022
Thomas Johnson, MD Geriatric Fellow

New Drug Update
April 21, 2022
Danielle Fixen, PharmD & Sunny Linnebur, PharmD

May 2022

AGS Preview
May 5, 2022

TBA
Race-based stress and trauma, impacts on brain health, assessment, and functional decline
May 19, 2022
Vonetta Dotson, PhD, Georgia State University (virtual presentation)

Last updated: