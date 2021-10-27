 Skip to Content
VA Research Core

VA Research Core facilities offer researchers access to cutting-edge instruments, technologies, services, as well as expert consultation and training.

SkyScan 1276 microCT

  • Integrated physiological monitoring
  • On screen dose meter
  • Highest nominal resolution currently at 2.8microns

Vevo 2100 Imager

  • 30-micron resolution up to 740fps
  • Color and doppler
  • Blood flow quantification
  • Volumetric analysis

Intravital Nikon Ti2

  • 100 fps near real time imaging
  • 25mm field of view
  • A1r-MP Multiphoton confocal system

IVIS Spectrum

  • High throughput with 23cm field of view
  • 20-micron resolution
  • 2D and 3D optical tomography

Investigators must be performing research at VA facilities to utilize imaging equipment

Other services: CODA blood pressure monitor, treadmill, and smoking machine.

NextSeq 550

  • High throughput sequencer
  • Targeted or full genome sequencer
  • Up to 16 transcriptomes
  • 25-120 Gb output
  • 130-400 million reads per run
  • 2x150 bp in length
  • 1 human whole genome
  • 12 exomes
  • Kits: www.illumina.com

Freedom EVO (Tecan) 100

  • Liquid Handler
  • 30 grids of worktable space
  • Assists with library preps
  • Nucleic acid purification
  • PCR setups
  • Protein purifications

ddSEQ

  • Single Cell isolator
  • Coencapsulates single cells and barcodes into subnanoliter droplets

TapeStation

  • Automated electrophoresis solution for the sample quality control of DAN and RNA samples
  • It is suitable to analyze size, quantity, and integrity of your samples

Nanostring nCounter Sprint

  • RNA, DNA and protein profiling
  • 10s up to 800 targets
  • No cDNA or library preps needed
  • RNA 1-50ng needed
  • DNA 5ng-300ng
  • Protein 250ng-2.5ug
  • Panel options: NanoString Technologies PanelPro

Leica SP8 Confocal with White Light Laser

  • White light laser capabilities:
    • Excites up to eight tunable laser lines simultaneously
    • 470-670nm excitation range with 1nm resolution
  • Time gated detectors and motorized prism detector system:
    • Allows for Lambda scans
    • High microscope setting variation allows for best quality images per samples
  • Near real-time deconvolution per pixel

Zeiss Axioplan

  • O2 and CO2 stage incubator capable of doing hypoxia experiments
  • Zeiss deconvolution software available
  • DIC hardware

Zeiss Discovery V20

  • Fluorescent and video capabilities stereo scope
  • 5xand 1x objectives

Keyence

  • 4 color fluorescence
  • High throughput
  • Multiple well plate imaging
  • User friendly

ImageStreamX Mk.2

  • Flow analysis accompanied by single cell images
    • Protein localization and co-localization
    • Phagocytosis
    • Cell to cell interaction
  • Up to 10 fluorescent markers at once
  • Four lasers - 405, 488, 562, and 642

CytoFlex LX

  • 96 well plate loader
    • Customizable wash and mix cycles
    • Multiple experiments on same plate
  • Five lasers - 375(NUV), 405, 488, 562, and 642

BD LSR 2

  • Four lasers allow for up to 18 colors
  • Capable of up to 20,000 events per second
  • Four lasers: - 355, 405, 488, and 642

Bioplex200

  • Suspension array system Multiplexing up to 100 Biomolecules on a single sample
  • Magnetic plate washer for pre-run preparation
  • Panel Options: Bio-Plex Multiplex Immunoassays
  • Ultraforce DXA X-ray
  • Micro CT Scany
  • Vevo Imaging
  • Intravital Scope
  • IVIS Imaging

Prices for Ultraforce DXA X-ray, Micro CT Scany, Vevo Imagingm, Intravital Scope, and IVIS Imaging include room rate plus instrument rate. Contact us for more information.

VA-funded hourly prices

  • Zeiss axioplan - $25 
  • Leica SP8 - $35
  • LSR2 BD - $50
  • Cytoflex LX - $40
  • ImagestreamX - $125
  • NextSeq550 - $400
  • Nanostring sprint - $250
  • Bioplex200 - $200
  • Keyence Scanning scope - $10
  • TapeStation - $10

Other Services

  • Training rate - $50
  • Analysis rate - $50

Non-VA funded hourly prices

  • Zeiss axioplan - $35 
  • Leica SP8 - $50
  • LSR2 BD - $70
  • Cytoflex LX - $60
  • ImagestreamX - $150
  • NextSeq550 - $500
  • Nanostring sprint - $300
  • Bioplex200 - $250
  • Keyence Scanning scope - $20
  • TapeStation - $15

Other Services

  • Training rate - $75
  • Analysis rate - $75

Researchers are responsible for all sample preparations and reagents/kits needed these will not be supplied by the VA. The VA will supply a staff member to assist on training before using instruments independently.

Contact

For All VA Research Core Equipment please contact: vacoreresearch@gmail.com

Phone: 720-857-5650

Scheduling: www.teamup.com

Contact vacoreresearch@gmail.com for calendar access

Last updated: