VA Research Core
VA Research Core facilities offer researchers access to cutting-edge instruments, technologies, services, as well as expert consultation and training.
SkyScan 1276 microCT
- Integrated physiological monitoring
- On screen dose meter
- Highest nominal resolution currently at 2.8microns
Vevo 2100 Imager
- 30-micron resolution up to 740fps
- Color and doppler
- Blood flow quantification
- Volumetric analysis
Intravital Nikon Ti2
- 100 fps near real time imaging
- 25mm field of view
- A1r-MP Multiphoton confocal system
IVIS Spectrum
- High throughput with 23cm field of view
- 20-micron resolution
- 2D and 3D optical tomography
Investigators must be performing research at VA facilities to utilize imaging equipment
Other services: CODA blood pressure monitor, treadmill, and smoking machine.
NextSeq 550
- High throughput sequencer
- Targeted or full genome sequencer
- Up to 16 transcriptomes
- 25-120 Gb output
- 130-400 million reads per run
- 2x150 bp in length
- 1 human whole genome
- 12 exomes
- Kits: www.illumina.com
Freedom EVO (Tecan) 100
- Liquid Handler
- 30 grids of worktable space
- Assists with library preps
- Nucleic acid purification
- PCR setups
- Protein purifications
ddSEQ
- Single Cell isolator
- Coencapsulates single cells and barcodes into subnanoliter droplets
TapeStation
- Automated electrophoresis solution for the sample quality control of DAN and RNA samples
- It is suitable to analyze size, quantity, and integrity of your samples
Nanostring nCounter Sprint
- RNA, DNA and protein profiling
- 10s up to 800 targets
- No cDNA or library preps needed
- RNA 1-50ng needed
- DNA 5ng-300ng
- Protein 250ng-2.5ug
- Panel options: NanoString Technologies PanelPro
Leica SP8 Confocal with White Light Laser
- White light laser capabilities:
- Excites up to eight tunable laser lines simultaneously
- 470-670nm excitation range with 1nm resolution
- Time gated detectors and motorized prism detector system:
- Allows for Lambda scans
- High microscope setting variation allows for best quality images per samples
- Near real-time deconvolution per pixel
Zeiss Axioplan
- O2 and CO2 stage incubator capable of doing hypoxia experiments
- Zeiss deconvolution software available
- DIC hardware
Zeiss Discovery V20
- Fluorescent and video capabilities stereo scope
- 5xand 1x objectives
Keyence
- 4 color fluorescence
- High throughput
- Multiple well plate imaging
- User friendly
ImageStreamX Mk.2
- Flow analysis accompanied by single cell images
- Protein localization and co-localization
- Phagocytosis
- Cell to cell interaction
- Up to 10 fluorescent markers at once
- Four lasers - 405, 488, 562, and 642
CytoFlex LX
- 96 well plate loader
- Customizable wash and mix cycles
- Multiple experiments on same plate
- Five lasers - 375(NUV), 405, 488, 562, and 642
BD LSR 2
- Four lasers allow for up to 18 colors
- Capable of up to 20,000 events per second
- Four lasers: - 355, 405, 488, and 642
Bioplex200
- Suspension array system Multiplexing up to 100 Biomolecules on a single sample
- Magnetic plate washer for pre-run preparation
- Panel Options: Bio-Plex Multiplex Immunoassays
Prices for Ultraforce DXA X-ray, Micro CT Scany, Vevo Imagingm, Intravital Scope, and IVIS Imaging include room rate plus instrument rate. Contact us for more information.
VA-funded hourly prices
- Zeiss axioplan - $25
- Leica SP8 - $35
- LSR2 BD - $50
- Cytoflex LX - $40
- ImagestreamX - $125
- NextSeq550 - $400
- Nanostring sprint - $250
- Bioplex200 - $200
- Keyence Scanning scope - $10
- TapeStation - $10
Other Services
- Training rate - $50
- Analysis rate - $50
Non-VA funded hourly prices
- Zeiss axioplan - $35
- Leica SP8 - $50
- LSR2 BD - $70
- Cytoflex LX - $60
- ImagestreamX - $150
- NextSeq550 - $500
- Nanostring sprint - $300
- Bioplex200 - $250
- Keyence Scanning scope - $20
- TapeStation - $15
Other Services
- Training rate - $75
- Analysis rate - $75
Researchers are responsible for all sample preparations and reagents/kits needed these will not be supplied by the VA. The VA will supply a staff member to assist on training before using instruments independently.
Research forms
Contact
For All VA Research Core Equipment please contact: vacoreresearch@gmail.com
Phone: 720-857-5650
Scheduling: www.teamup.com
Contact vacoreresearch@gmail.com for calendar access