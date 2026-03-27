Amanda Martinez

Martinez joined VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System in August 2012, as a Housekeeping Aide and then transferred to Fiscal as the Facility Travel Coordinator. She returned to Environmental Management Service (EMS) in November 2014, where she went on to serve in a variety of EMS roles, including Supervisor, Training Officer, Deputy Chief and Chief. In December 2020, she joined the Director’s Suite serving as the Acting Assistant Director of Northern Colorado and later as the Health System Specialist to the Associate Director.

In August 2022, Martinez became the official Assistant Director of Northen Colorado for VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System. In this role she oversees Emergency Management, Police Services, and the operations and maintenance of nine sites of care, including a 24-Hour 40-bed Domiciliary.

Martinez is a U.S. Army Veteran who served in Operation Iraq Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. She earned a bachelor's degree in business administration, a Master of Business Administration with a project management concentration, and a Master of Healthcare Management.