Lynette Kelley, FNP is a research nurse practitioner at the Geriatric Research, Education and Clinical Center (GRECC) at VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System.

As a clinician researcher, Ms. Kelley utilizes mixed methods to develop, evaluate and support innovative care strategies reducing barriers of care, and implementation and dissemination of these proven practices. Her recent foci includes, strategies to impact: strengthening organizational impact utilizing proven implementation science, LEAN sigma, Innovation Corps and Kirkpatrick Partners (among other industry methods), simplifying remote care delivery to rural areas for older adults, educating clinical staff in transitional care coordination and delivery of telemedicine, addressing gaps in geriatric care for older rural patients to improve delivery, and connecting caregivers of older rural adults to available resources, among others.

Recent Publications

2024

Dryden EM, Pimentel CB, Hartz SD, Hung WW, Kelley L, Dang S, Flores BE, Barczi SR, Bowman EH, Previll LA. (2024). GRECC Connect: A VA Geriatric Telemedicine Consult Model of Care. In Malone M, Boltz M, Tejada J, and White H. (Eds.) Geriatric Models of Care. (2nd ed., Chapter 42) Springer Nature. DOI : 10.1007/978-3-031-56204-4_42

Gilmartin H, Jones C, Nunnery M, Leonard C, Connelly B, Wills A, Kelley L, Rabin B, Burke RE. An implementation strategy postmortem method developed in the VA rural Transitions Nurse Program to inform spread and scale-up. PLoS One. 2024 Mar 8;19(3):e0298552. doi: 10.1371/journal.pone.0298552. PMCID: PMC10923440.

PMID: 38457367.

2023

Kelley L, Broadfoot K, McCreight M, Wills A, Leonard C, Connelly B, Gilmartin H, Burke RE. Implementation and Evaluation of a Training Curriculum for Experienced Nurses in Care Coordination: The VA Rural Transitions Nurse Training Program. J Nurs Care Qual. 2023 Feb 27. doi: 10.1097/NCQ.0000000000000698. Epub ahead of print.

PMID: 36857291.

2022

Donovan LM, Mog AC, Blanchard KN, Magid KH, Syed AS, Kelley LR, Spece LJ, Palen BN, Arfons LM, Kirsh S, Au DH, Sayre GG. Staff Experiences with a Team-based Approach to Sleep Medicine Referrals: A Qualitative Evaluation. Ann Am Thorac Soc. 2022 May;19(5):819-826. doi: 10.1513/AnnalsATS.202107-838OC.

PMID: 34788585.

Gilmartin HM, Warsavage T, Hines A, Leonard C, Kelley L, Wills A, Gaskin D, Ujano-De Motta L, Connelly B, Plomondon ME, Yang F, Kaboli P, Burke RE, Jones CD. Effectiveness of the rural transitions nurse program for Veterans: A multicenter implementation study. J Hosp Med. 2022 Mar;17(3):149-157. doi: 10.1002/jhm.12802. Epub 2022 Mar 4.

PMID: 35504490.

Nunnery MA, Gilmartin H, McCarthy M, Motta LU, Wills A, Kelley L, Jones CD, Leonard C. Sustainment stories: a qualitative analysis of barriers to sustainment of the National Rural Transitions of Care Nurse Program. BMC Health Serv Res. 2022 Jan 28;22(1):119. doi: 10.1186/s12913-021-07420-1. PMCID: PMC8796421.

PMID: 35090448.

2021

Kelley L, Ho M, Zanetti C, McKeever M, Na S, Showell S, Fehling K, Kenney R. Primary Care Evolution: Clinic Staff and Patient Perspectives of the Rapid Upscale of Virtual Primary Care during the COVID‐19 Pandemic. Health Serv Res. 2021 Sep;56(Suppl 2):32. doi: 10.1111/1475-6773.13762. Epub 2021 Sep 15.

PMCID: PMC8441387.

Donovan LM, Mog AC, Blanchard KN, Magid KH, Syed AS, Kelley LR, Palen BN, Parsons EC, McCall CC, Thompson W, Charlton M, Spece LJ, Kirsh S, Au DH, Sayre GG. Patient experiences with telehealth in sleep medicine: a qualitative evaluation. J Clin Sleep Med. 2021 Aug 1;17(8):1645-1651. doi: 10.5664/jcsm.9266. PMCID: PMC8656905.

PMID: 33755010.

McCarthy MS, Ujano-De Motta LL, Nunnery MA, Gilmartin H, Kelley L, Wills A, Leonard C, Jones CD, Rabin BA. Understanding adaptations in the Veteran Health Administration's Transitions Nurse Program: refining methodology and pragmatic implications for scale-up. Implement Sci. 2021 Jul 13;16(1):71. doi: 10.1186/s13012-021-01126-y. PMCID: PMC8276503.

PMID: 34256763.

Ayele RA, Liu W, Rohs C, McCreight M, Mayberry A, Sjoberg H, Kelley L, Glasgow RE, Rabin BA, Battaglia C. VA Care Coordination Program Increased Primary Care Visits and Improved Transitional Care for Veterans Post Non-VA Hospital Discharge. Am J Med Qual. 2021 Jul-Aug 01;36(4):221-228. doi: 10.1177/1062860620946362.

PMID: 32772849.

Leonard C, Gilmartin H, McCreight M, Kelley L, Mayberry A, Burke RE. Training registered nurses to conduct pre-implementation assessment to inform program scale-up: an example from the rural Transitions Nurse Program. Implement Sci Commun. 2021 Mar 8;2(1):28. doi: 10.1186/s43058-021-00127-8. PMCID: PMC7938579.

PMID: 33685521.

Media (Webinars, Podcast, Other)

Webinars

Building a Community of Practice around Virtual Qualitative Methods

by Karen Albright, PhD ; Jane Moeckli, PhD ; Ana-Monica Racila, PhD ; Jessica Young, MPH, MSW

Collaborators: Lynette Kelley, FNP, Cristina Ortiz, PhD, Jennifer Van Tiem, PhD, Nicole Johnson

Seminar date: 6/9/2022

Description: The COVID-19 pandemic forced a number of changes to the qualitative research cycle, including an increased use of technology-mediated approaches to qualitative research. These more digital research workflows have opened up new data sources (e.g., chats alongside video), normalized some underutilized data sources (e.g. video recording), and confounded traditional data collection methods (e.g., direct observation and site visits). These changes have generated questions about information security and privacy, rigor, and equity. The presenters will explore some of these modifications and innovations using case studies of research projects that had to transition to, or begin with, COVID-sensitive processes. The presentation will end with resources for our continued engagement with virtual qualitative methods.

Watch: Building a Community of Practice around Virtual Qualitative Methods

Intended audience: Researchers, practitioners, leaders, or policy makers with an interest in conducting or understanding qualitative methods.