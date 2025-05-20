Mary S. Newell

Her position of record is the Associate Director for Northern Colorado at the VA Cheyenne Health Care System.

Shannon was selected as the Cheyenne Associate Director for the Northern Colorado Market in July 2022. Prior to that, she was the Assistant Director for the VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS) for almost 4 years, during which time she was also detailed as the Deputy Director and Associate Director for varying periods of time to support the organization. Shannon entered the VA in 2013 as a fellow in the Graduate Healthcare Administrative Training Program. Before being selected for executive leadership, she served in various roles from Administrative Officer through Project Executive for the Denver VAMC Replacement Campus (Project Eagle) until it’s successful opening in August 2018. Before joining the VA, Shannon received her commission in 2001 from the United States Military Academy at West Point and served for over 8 years as a Military Police Officer in the United States Army.