Title: Principal Investigator; Professor, CU Physical Therapy Program

Contact: Michael.Harris-Love@cuanschutz.edu

Research Interest

Dr. Michael Harris-Love is a rehabilitation scientist whose main interest is in promoting the functional independence of older adults. Current research activities include developing viable methods of assessing muscle quality and employing innovative exercise interventions for those with sarcopenia. Ongoing activities include muscle plasticity in response to training, detraining, normal aging, and chronic disease, the development of sonographic methods for sarcopenia and myosteatosis screening, and exploring the physiologic advantages of eccentric muscle actions for use in older adult rehabilitation interventions.

Dr. Harris-Love is a Fellow of the Gerontological Society of America. He earned his physical therapy degree (MPT) from the Mayo School of Health Sciences, completed his doctoral study at the University of Indianapolis, and post-doctoral training at Georgetown University/Children's National Hospital. His research efforts have contributed to the development of international standards for therapeutic trial outcome measures and improved understanding of muscle weakness patterns in the clinical of myopathy.

Grants & Funding

Objective and subjective measures of fatigability in Veterans with chronic kidney disease before and after flywheel resistance plus aerobic exercise

Role: Co-Mentor

The VA health care system uses a health promotion-focused model which aims to provide longitudinal care through a patient-aligned care team for Veterans with chronic kidney disease.

Since the largest subpopulation of Veterans with chronic kidney disease is those not requiring dialysis, neuromuscular screening assessments may provide valuable information regarding individual overall health status and potential for future complications. Furthermore, identifying at-risk individuals early in the disease process will allow for the prescription of timely interventions.

Exercise strategies such as combination exercise, which uses flywheel resistance plus aerobic exercise, may provide a valuable treatment option for combatting neuromuscular dysfunction and functional decline in patients with chronic kidney disease.

Funder: Veterans Affairs

NIH website

Publications of note:

— Fatigability and the Role of Neuromuscular Impairments in Chronic Kidney Disease

— Rate of Force Development Is Related to Maximal Force and Sit-to-Stand Performance in Men With Stages 3b and 4 Chronic Kidney Disease

Detection and Treatment of Sarcopenia and Myosteatosis in Older African Americans

Role: PI

This project aims to improve the detection and treatment of age-related changes in muscle mass and quality in older African Americans. Muscle abnormalities in older adults often remain undetected until an injury or a disabling event occurs. The assessment of muscle wasting only after the manifestation of weakness is an inadequate screening model. Moreover, health disparities in African Americans concerning type 2 diabetes and age-related declines in functional performance may show changes in muscle quality.

Therefore, the objectives of this VA Historically Black College and University career development project are to:

1) develop a rapid, portable, cost-effective method for assessing muscle mass and quality using ultrasound imaging and

2) demonstrate how an innovative form of strength training that is appropriate for older adults can reverse age-related changes in muscle mass and quality.

Completing this project will aid the identification of risk factors for age-related muscle wasting and expand the approach to exercise-based interventions.

Funder: Veterans Affairs

Grant number: IK2RX001854

Funding amount: $1,100,000.00

Start/End date: 4/1/2015 - 3/31/2021

NIH website

Publications of note:

— Eccentric Exercise: Adaptations and Applications for Health and Performance

— Rate of Force Development Is Related to Maximal Force and Sit-to-Stand Performance in Men With Stages 3b and 4 Chronic Kidney Disease

Detection of strength deficits during telerehabilitation using low-cost smartphone medical diagnostics

Role: Project Director

The purpose of this project is to implement a low-cost smartphone grip strength and rapid questionnaire self-assessment to identify Veterans with secondary sarcopenia due to COVID-19 and chronic conditions. The long-term goal is to overcome the limitations of the physical exam during telerehabilitation visits to enhance the care of all Veterans who receive virtual patient care due to pandemic conditions or rural access gaps.

Funder: Veterans Affairs, CARES Act

Recent Publications

2024

Oranchuk DJ, Bodkin SG, Boncella KL, Harris-Love MO. Exploring the associations between skeletal muscle echogenicity and physical function in aging adults: A systematic review with meta-analyses. J Sport Health Sci. 2024 May 14:S2095-2546(24)00076-0. doi: 10.1016/j.jshs.2024.05.005. Epub ahead of print. PMID: 38754733.

Mañago MM, Will R, Strahler T, Van Valkenburgh L, Harris-Love MO, Forster JE, Cameron M, Christiansen CL. Blood Flow Restriction and Veterans with Multiple Sclerosis (BRaVe-MS) and Advanced Disability: Protocol for a Randomized Controlled Trial. Phys Ther. 2024 Mar 7:pzae037. doi: 10.1093/ptj/pzae037. Epub ahead of print. PMID: 38452199

Gollie JM, Ryan AS, Sen S, Patel SS, Kokkinos PF, Harris-Love MO, Scholten JD, Blackman MR. Exercise for Chronic Kidney Disease Patients: From Cells to Systems to Function. Am J Physiol Renal Physiol. 2024 Jan 11. doi: 10.1152/ajprenal.00302.2023. Epub ahead of print. PMID: 38205546

2023

Mañago MM, Seamon BA, Boncella KL, Wallin MT, Maloni H, Hoover B, Blackman MR, Harris-Love MO. Ultrasound measures of muscle morphology in people with multiple sclerosis are associated with muscle performance and functional mobility. Mult Scler Relat Disord. 2023 May 10;75:104759. doi: 10.1016/j.msard.2023.104759. Epub ahead of print. PMID: 37192587

Smith A, Kuchnia A, Bodkin S, Harris-Love M. (2023). Editorial: Innovative imaging approaches to advance musculoskeletal rehabilitation. Frontiers in Rehabilitation Sciences, 4. DOI=10.3389/fresc.2023.1110409

2022

Bodkin SG, Smith AC, Bergman BC, Huo D, Weber KA, Zarini S, Kahn D, Garfield A, Macias E, Harris-Love MO. Utilization of Mid-Thigh Magnetic Resonance Imaging to Predict Lean Body Mass and Knee Extensor Strength in Obese Adults. Front Rehabilit Sci. 2022;3:808538. doi: 10.3389/fresc.2022.808538. Epub 2022 Mar 24. PMCID: PMC9004797. PMID: 35419566

Gollie JM, Patel SS, Harris-Love MO, Cohen SD, Blackman MR. Fatigability and the Role of Neuromuscular Impairments in Chronic Kidney Disease. Am J Nephrol. 2022 Mar 28:1-11. doi: 10.1159/000523714. Epub ahead of print. PMID: 35344954