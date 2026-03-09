Stephanie Hartz, LCSW, BCD is a geriatric and palliative care telehealth senior social worker at the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center in Aurora, CO.

Ms. Hartz has been the Eastern Colorado tele-geriatrics/dementia social worker since program inception in November 2010 and tele-palliative care rural social worker since 2016. Within the Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS), Ms. Hartz also served as the VA-Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) liaison.

She spent 8 years working in the Denver Home Based Primary Care (HBPC) team and helped to expand HBPC in 2014 to Pueblo for southern Colorado veterans. In January 2022, Ms. Hartz became the GRECC Connect Site Director for the Eastern CO Geriatric Research, Education and Clinical Center. Since 2019 she has been GRECC Preceptor for the ECHCS Social Work Graduate Student Program helping educate future social workers and health trainee professionals to work on transdisciplinary medical teams caring for older veterans.

Ms. Hartz received her Bachelor’s degree is Social Work from the University of Northern Iowa in 2006. She worked in long-term care and skilled nursing homes in Wisconsin and Denver, CO for 3 years until earning her Masters of Social Work from the Graduate School of Social Work, University of Denver in 2010. Stephanie’s MSW concentration was in adults/late life challenges with a certificate in Interpersonal Trauma Studies. She went on to completed a post Master’s Certification in Palliative and End-of-Life Care through Smith College School for Social Work in 2021.

Recent Publications

2024

Dryden EM, Pimentel CB, Hartz SD, Hung WW, Kelley L, Dang S, Flores BE, Barczi SR, Bowman EH, Previll LA. (2024). GRECC Connect: A VA Geriatric Telemedicine Consult Model of Care. In Malone M, Boltz M, Tejada J, and White H. (Eds.) Geriatric Models of Care. (2nd ed., Chapter 42) Springer Nature. DOI : 10.1007/978-3-031-56204-4_42

Nearing KA, Dryden EM, Pimentel CB, Kernan LM, Hartz S, Kelley L, Hung WW, Kennedy MA, Moo LR. (2024). Can telemedicine reach rural, older veterans on the edge of or caught in the digital divide? – Unique considerations for two distinct populations. Cogent Gerontology, 3(1).

https://doi.org/10.1080/28324897.2024.2336899.

McLaren JE, Hoang-Gia D, Dorisca E, Hartz S, Dang S, Moo L. Development and Evaluation of a Clinician-Vetted Dementia Caregiver Resources Website: Mixed Methods Approach. JMIR Form Res. 2024 Apr 4;8:e54168. doi: 10.2196/54168.

PMID: 38573761.