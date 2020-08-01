Stories
Reach out, keep Veterans connected
It’s been 20 years since 9/11 shook our nation to its very core. We marked that sobering day with humanity and heroism. With communities calling for justice, a new generation started enlisting.
New Telerehab program empowers Veterans at home
Chronic pain was something Army Veteran Magdalen Jean-Baptiste believed she’d experience for the rest of her life. That was until one day when a box arrived at her doorstep packed with an iPad, a Fitbit and more.
‘Choose Home’ Volunteers Keep Senior Veterans Connected
As the COVID-19 pandemic response normalized physical separations, Choose Home, a nationally funded initiative for senior Veterans, guaranteed social connections. With vaccinations underway and restrictions easing, the Colorado Springs-based pilot program is ready to expand.
College student awarded $7,500 scholarship for VA voluntary service
Hard work has earned 20-year-old youth volunteer Anit Tyagi a $7,500 scholarship for his ongoing dedication to serving Veterans with the emergency medical team at VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS).
Blind Veteran finds recovery on the slopes
"I didn’t cry about it until one of these events," said Marine Veteran Zachary Tidwell on a break before his next ski-bike ride on Eldora mountain.
Donated meals fuel health care heroes
Shortly after the issuance of a statewide Stay-At-Home order, VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System received a bulk meal donation from a nearby cafe. Since then, community organizations have donated over 15,000 meals.