College student awarded $7,500 scholarship for VA voluntary service

Hard work has earned 20-year-old youth volunteer Anit Tyagi a $7,500 scholarship for his ongoing dedication to serving Veterans with the emergency medical team at VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS).

For seven years now, Tyagi has dedicated his free time in the Emergency Department and has accrued more than 1,027 hours of volunteer work to date. He was selected as one of eight individuals across the country for the annual DAV Jesse Brown Youth Memorial Scholarship. DAV honors youth volunteers who demonstrate outstanding dedication and service to America’s Veterans. Awardees can use the money toward any accredited institution of higher learning.

Currently a junior at the University of Denver, Tyagi is a pre-med student who has already built ample experience in the medical field through his volunteer service. Ever since Tyagi was a high school freshman, he’s been transporting patients to and from Radiology, cleaning and preparing rooms, restocking linens and sheets, training new volunteers and, most importantly, keeping Veterans company.

“Serving those who have served our great nation is humbling and I continuously experience satisfaction of putting a smile on a Veteran in a stressful, unplanned visit by listening to their stories and learning life lessons,” Tyagi said. “Over the years, my involvement at the VA has shown how significant attending to a patient’s emotional needs has on their health outcomes.”

With the most hours accrued out of any current ECHCS youth volunteer, Tyagi was nominated by the ECHCS Voluntary Services team. Fittingly, the team was notified about Tyagi’s award during National Volunteer Week, celebrated April 18-24, 2021. The week is a chance to thank those who donate their time, talents and resources to support VA in its mission to care for Veterans.

ECHCS Voluntary Specialist Jack Fletcher chose to nominate Tyagi due to his years of dedication.

“I’ve watched him develop from a reserved high school student into a mature college young adult. Most student volunteers move on to other endeavors when they graduate high school. He is a remarkable young man.”

Tyagi said his time volunteering at VA has taught him more lessons than he could have ever imagined.

“This honor is humbling and reaffirms my desire to give back to those who have already given us so much. I am proud to call myself a VA hospital volunteer.”

Interested is joining the VA ECHCS Voluntary Services team to serve our nation’s heroes in Aurora, Colorado Springs, Golden and Pueblo, Colorado? Email VHAECHVOLSvcs@va.gov.