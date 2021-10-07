Geriatric Physical Therapy Residency Program

PT Residency Program director

Dr. Jeffrey Youngberg, PT, DPT, OCS, FAAOMPT

Youngberg received his Doctorate of Physical Therapy degree from the University at Buffalo in 2004. He achieved his Orthopaedic Specialization from the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties in 2007 and recertified in 2017. Youngberg’s clinical experiences lie primarily in outpatient orthopaedics in a hospital system and in occupational health before coming on board to VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System in 2008.

Youngberg graduated from the Manual Therapy Institutes Manual Therapy Certification and Fellowship program in 2011 and achieved Fellowship status from The American Academy of Orthopaedic Manual Physical Therapist later that year. Youngberg developed The Eastern Colorado Healthcare System Orthopaedic Residency Program in 2013 and serves as physical therapy residency program director, clinical faculty and mentor of the program He is also residency program director of our geriatric residency and neurologic residency which were both developed in 2018. He currently serves as adjunct faculty for the Doctor of Physical Therapy Program at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus and is actively involved in physical therapy research through the University of Colorado.

PT Residency Program coordinator

Dr. Spring Mayer, PT, DPT, GCS

Mayer received her Doctorate of Physical Therapy degree from Creighton University, School of Pharmacy and Health Professions in 2007. Since graduation, her clinical practice has focused on geriatric populations. She initially worked in a Skilled Nursing Facility, before accepting a position at the VAEastern Colorado Healthcare System in 2008. Her time at VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System has been spent working in the acute care setting, with a focus on early mobility in the ICU. She has also worked extensively with patients with amputations.

Mayer achieved her Geriatric Specialization from the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties in 2018. She serves as the Geriatric Residency program coordinator, clinical faculty and mentor of the residency program. She currently serves as an associated faculty for the Doctor of Physical Therapy Program at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.

Clinical faculty

Dr. Erica DiScipio, PT, DPT

DiScipio received her Transition Doctorate of Physical Therapy degree from The University of Montana in 2015 and Master of Science in Physical Therapy from the University of Colorado in 2003. Prior to working as a physical therapist in the Inpatient Rehabilitation Department at the VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System since 2003, she gained experience working in various practice settings including inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation, long-term care, and home health.

DiScipio was employed as a certified nurse’s aide at Craig Hospital and in a home health care setting for 10 years prior to becoming a physical therapist. DiScipio is the lead PT for the inpatient rehab unit at the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center primarily specializing in neurologic conditions including cerebral vascular accident, spinal cord injury, brain injury, Parkinson Disease, multiple sclerosis, less common neurological diseases, as well as amputee rehabilitation. She is a member of the APTA and the Academy of Neurologic PT. DiScipio is a certified clinical instructor, mentoring students from the University of Colorado and Regis University.

Dr. Sarah Lange, PT, DPT, NCS

Lange received her Doctorate of Physical Therapy Degree from The Northwestern University Physical Therapy and Human Movement Science Program in 2013. Following graduation, she practiced in an inpatient rehab facility prior to beginning a neurological residency program at The James A. Haley VA in Tampa, Florida. Following completion of the program in 2015, Lange accepted an outpatient neurological position within the VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System. She achieved her Neurological Specialization from the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialists in 2016. More recently, she has developed neurologic programs at VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System including advancements in vestibular rehab for veterans, LSVT BIG opportunities for individuals with Parkinson’s in addition to a newly developed PD Multidiscipline team. Lange is a clinical instructor and serves as clinical faculty for the University of Colorado.

Dr. Angela Porto, PT, DPT, OCS

Porto received her Doctorate of Physical Therapy degree from The University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Center in 2012. She worked in private practice orthopaedics prior to starting as the first VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System Orthopaedic Resident in 2013. She completed the program in 2014 and transitioned to a full-time staff physical therapist. Porto achieved her Orthopaedic Specialization from the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties in 2015. She transitioned into a role as a mentor and faculty member of the VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System later that year and continues to serve as mentor and faculty within the program. She currently serves as adjunct faculty for the Doctor of Physical Therapy Program at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, and is actively involved in physical therapy research through the University of Colorado.

Dr. Benjamin Kottmeyer, PT, DPT, OCS

Kottmeyer completed his Doctorate of Physical Therapy from The University of Nebraska Medical Center in 2014. Following graduation, Kottmeyer worked across the country as a traveling physical therapist, primarily in outpatient orthopedic settings. In 2017, he graduated from the VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System Orthopedic Residency Program. He then accepted a full-time staff physical therapist position with the Department of Veterans Affairs in Denver. Kottmeyer achieved his Orthopedic Specialization from the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties in 2018. Kottmeyer currently serves as a faculty member and mentor for the VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System Orthopedic Residency, adjunct faculty for the Doctor of Physical Therapy Program at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus and participates in research through the University of Colorado.