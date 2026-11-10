Geriatric Physical Therapy Residency Program

PT Residency Program director

Jeffrey Youngberg, PT, DPT, OCS, FAAOMPT

Dr. Youngberg received his Doctorate of Physical Therapy degree from the University at Buffalo in 2004. He achieved his Orthopaedic Specialization from the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties in 2007 and recertified in 2017.

Dr. Youngberg’s clinical experiences lie primarily in outpatient orthopaedics in a hospital system and in occupational health before coming on board to VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System in 2008. He graduated from the Manual Therapy Institutes Manual Therapy Certification and Fellowship program in 2011 and achieved Fellowship status from The American Academy of Orthopaedic Manual Physical Therapist later that year. Dr. Youngberg developed The VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System Orthopaedic Residency Program in 2013 and serves as physical therapy residency program director, clinical faculty and mentor of the program. He is also residency program director of our Neurologic and Geriatric Residency Programs, which were both developed in 2018. He currently serves as adjunct faculty for the Doctor of Physical Therapy Program at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, and is actively involved in physical therapy research through the University of Colorado..

PT Residency Program coordinator

Taylor Thurston, PT, DPT, GCS

Dr. Thurston received her Doctorate of Physical Therapy degree from Wayne State University in 2018. Following graduation, she moved to Denver where she worked in private practice outpatient orthopedics. She accepted a position at the VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System in 2019. Her time at the VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System has been spent in outpatient orthopedics, with an emphasis on the geriatric population. She currently treats both orthopedic and neurological conditions. Dr. Thurston achieved her Geriatric Specialization from the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties in 2021. She currently serves as a mentor for the Geriatric Residency, is a certified clinical instructor, and is actively involved in research through the University of Colorado.

Clinical faculty

Spring Wright, PT, DPT, GCS

Dr. Mayer received her Doctorate of Physical Therapy degree from Creighton University, School of Pharmacy and Health Professions in 2007. Since graduation, her clinical practice has focused on geriatric populations. She initially worked in a Skilled Nursing Facility, before accepting a position at the VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System in 2008. Her time at VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System has been spent working in the acute care setting, with a focus on early mobility in the ICU. She has also worked extensively with patients with amputations.

Dr. Mayer achieved her Geriatric Specialization from the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties in 2018. She serves as the Geriatric Residency program coordinator, clinical faculty and mentor of the residency program. She currently serves as an associated faculty for the Doctor of Physical Therapy Program at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.

Erica DiScipio, PT, DPT

Dr. DiScipio received her Transition Doctorate of Physical Therapy degree from The University of Montana in 2015 and Master of Science in Physical Therapy from the University of Colorado in 2003. Prior to working as a physical therapist in the Inpatient Rehabilitation Department at the VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System since 2003, she gained experience working in various practice settings including inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation, long-term care, and home health.

Dr. DiScipio was employed as a certified nurse’s aide at Craig Hospital and in a home health care setting for 10 years prior to becoming a physical therapist. Dr. DiScipio is the lead PT for the inpatient rehab unit at the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center primarily specializing in neurologic conditions including cerebral vascular accident, spinal cord injury, brain injury, Parkinson Disease, multiple sclerosis, less common neurological diseases, as well as amputee rehabilitation. She is a member of the APTA and the Academy of Neurologic PT. Dr. DiScipio is a certified clinical instructor, mentoring students from the University of Colorado and Regis University.

Angela Porto, PT, DPT, OCS

Dr. Porto received her Doctorate of Physical Therapy degree from The University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Center in 2012. She worked in private practice orthopaedics prior to starting as the first VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System Orthopaedic Resident in 2013. She completed the program in 2014 and transitioned to a full-time staff physical therapist. Porto achieved her Orthopaedic Specialization from the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties in 2015. She transitioned into a role as a mentor and faculty member of the VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System later that year and continues to serve as mentor and faculty within the program. She currently serves as adjunct faculty for the Doctor of Physical Therapy Program at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, and is actively involved in physical therapy research through the University of Colorado.

Donavan Taraba, PT, DPT

Dr. Taraba received his Doctorate of Physical Therapy from The Rueckert-Hartman College for Health Professions, at Regis University in 2016. Following graduation, he was offered a position at Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center in the acute care setting. Much of his clinical practice is spent in the ICU where his principle focus involves working with patients with cardiopulmonary diagnoses. He is an active member of the Academy of Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Physical Therapy and achieved his Cardiopulmonary Certified Specialty from the ABPTS in 2023.

Prior to his career in Physical Therapy, Dr. Taraba earned his Masters in Education at the University of Denver. He designed curriculum and lesson plans and taught locally in the field of Social Sciences and Mathematics for nearly ten years. He continues to apply his experience in education as a Certified APTA Clinical Instructor and as a mentor of the Geriatric Residency Program.

Liam Kiernan, PT, DPT, NCS, OCS, FiT, LIP

Dr. Kiernan earned his Doctor of Physical Therapy degree from Marymount University in 2019. He subsequently completed the inaugural Neurologic Residency Program at the VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System in 2020. Since then, he has built a diverse and robust clinical background through roles at institutions including Craig Hospital, UCHealth, and St. Anthony Hospital.

Dr. Kiernan is dual board-certified by the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties, having earned his Neurologic Clinical Specialist (NCS) certification in 2021 and his Orthopaedic Clinical Specialist (OCS) certification in 2025. In 2022, he joined the Department of Veterans Affairs as a full-time physical therapist at the Spinal Cord Injury and Disorders (SCI/D) Center in Aurora, where he provides both inpatient and outpatient care.

In addition to his clinical work, Dr. Kiernan serves as a faculty member and mentor for the VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System’s Neurologic and Geriatric Residency Programs. He is actively involved in research through the University of Colorado and is currently pursuing a Fellowship in Orthopaedic Manual Physical Therapy at Regis University, with anticipated completion in early 2026.

Jaclyn Fitzpatrick, PT, DPT, NCS

Dr. Fitzpatrick is a board-certified neurologic clinical specialist and the lead outpatient neurologic physical therapist at the Golden VA Clinic, part of the Eastern Colorado VA Health Care System. She specializes in the evaluation and treatment of complex neurologic and vestibular conditions, including stroke, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, TBI, SCI, peripheral neuropathy, and functional neurologic disorders. Her clinical practice includes in-person and telehealth care, interdisciplinary clinic participation, and advanced orthotic integration.

Dr. Fitzpatrick earned her Doctor of Physical Therapy degree from the University of Colorado School of Medicine in 2016, following a post-baccalaureate pre-medical program at CU Boulder and a B.F.A. in Dance with a minor in Psychology from Marymount Manhattan College. While at CU Boulder, she served as a research assistant in the Locomotion Lab, contributing to peer-reviewed studies on gait and aging, including publications in PLOS ONE and Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise, and presented findings at the Rocky Mountain ASB Conference.

She joined the VA in 2017 and has held positions at the Denver, Aurora, and Golden VA facilities. In addition to her clinical role, Dr. Fitzpatrick serves as faculty for both the Neurologic and Geriatric Physical Therapy Residency Programs at Eastern Colorado VA, where she provides mentorship and didactic instruction in neurologic and vestibular rehabilitation. She also lectures in the University of Colorado DPT program on movement science and biomechanics, and participates in VA clinical trials involving telerehabilitation and blood flow restriction training for Veterans with medically complex and neurologic conditions.

Kelly Szamborski, PT, DPT, NCS

Dr. Szamborski received her Doctorate of Physical Therapy Degree from Washington University in St. Louis in 2008. Following graduation, she practiced in inpatient neurologic rehab, acute, and sub-acute care at the Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital in Hines, Illinois, primarily treating patients with CVA, ABI, PD, acute MS flares, and amputations. While at the Hines VA she also served as the SCCE for the affiliated PT and PTA student programs. She achieved her Neurological Specialization from the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialists in 2015. Dr. Szamborski is a member of the APTA, the Academy of Neurologic PT, and the Federal APTA section and is a certified clinical instructor. She has had poster presentations at the PVA Summit and the International Symposium on Gait and Balance in Multiple Sclerosis.

Brooke Hjeltnes, PT, DPT, NCS

Dr. Hjeltnes graduated from Sage Graduate School in Troy, New York in 2010 with her Doctorate of Physical Therapy degree. She has been a practicing physical therapist for over 10 years. Dr. Hjeltnes received her NCS in 2013. She is the Lead Inpatient PT at the Spinal Cord Injury and Disorders Center within the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center. Prior to coming to the VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System, Dr. Hjeltnes worked at Craig Hospital in Englewood, Colorado, treating patients with brain and spinal cord injury, and at Sunnyview Rehabilitation Hospital in upstate New York treating patients with TBI, CVA, SCI and other various neurological diagnoses. Dr. Hjeltnes has co-presented at the APTA CO conferences in April 2016, October 2017 and 2018, as well as presentations at the Academy of Spinal Cord Injury Professionals (ASCIP) conferences in September 2015, 2016, and 2018.