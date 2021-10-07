Neurologic Physical Therapy Program

PT Residency Program director

Dr. Jeffrey Youngberg, PT, DPT, OCS, FAAOMPT

Youngberg received his Doctorate of Physical Therapy degree from the University at Buffalo in 2004. He achieved his Orthopaedic Specialization from the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties in 2007 and recertified in 2017. Youngberg’s clinical experiences lie primarily in outpatient orthopaedics in a hospital system and in occupational health before coming on board to VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System in 2008. Youngberg graduated from the Manual Therapy Institutes Manual Therapy Certification and Fellowship program in 2011 and achieved Fellowship status from The American Academy of Orthopaedic Manual Physical Therapist later that year.

Youngberg developed the VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System Orthopaedic Residency Program in 2013 and serves as physical therapy residency program director, clinical faculty and mentor of the program. He is also residency program director of our geriatric and neurologic residency’s which were both developed in 2018. He currently serves as adjunct faculty for the Doctor of Physical Therapy Program at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus and is actively involved in physical therapy research through the University of Colorado.

PT Residency Program coordinator

Dr. Sarah Lange, PT, DPT, NCS

Lange received her Doctorate of Physical Therapy Degree from the Northwestern University Physical Therapy and Human Movement Science Program in 2013. Following graduation, she practiced in an inpatient rehab facility prior to beginning a neurological residency program at The James A. Haley VA in Tampa, Florida. Following completion of the program in 2015, Lange accepted an outpatient neurological position within the VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System. She achieved her Neurological Specialization from the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialists in 2016. More recently, she has developed neurologic programs at VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System, including advancements in vestibular rehab for veterans, LSVT BIG opportunities for individuals with Parkinson’s in addition to a newly developed PD Multidiscipline team. Lange is a clinical instructor and serves as clinical faculty for the University of Colorado.

Clinical faculty

Dr. Erica DiScipio, PT, DPT

DiScipio received her Transition Doctorate of Physical Therapy degree from The University of Montana in 2015 and Master of Science in Physical Therapy from the University of Colorado in 2003. Prior to working as a physical therapist in the Inpatient Rehabilitation Department at the VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System since 2003, she gained experience working in various practice settings including inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation, long-term care, and home health. DiScipio was employed as a certified nurse’s aide at Craig Hospital and in a home health care setting for 10 years prior to becoming a physical therapist. DiScipio is the lead PT for the inpatient rehab unit at the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center primarily specializing in neurologic conditions including cerebral vascular accident, spinal cord injury, brain injury, Parkinson Disease, multiple sclerosis, less common neurological diseases, as well as amputee rehabilitation. She is a member of the APTA and the Academy of Neurologic PT. DiScipio is a certified clinical instructor, mentoring students from the University of Colorado and Regis University.

Dr. Kelly Szamborski, PT, DPT, NCS

Szamborski received her Doctorate of Physical Therapy Degree from Washington University in St. Louis in 2008. Following graduation, she practiced in inpatient neurologic rehab, acute, and sub-acute care at the Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital in Hines, Illinois, primarily treating patients with CVA, ABI, PD, acute MS flares, and amputations. While at the Hines VA she also served as the SCCE for the affiliated PT and PTA student programs. She achieved her Neurological Specialization from the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialists in 2015. Szamborski is a member of the APTA, the Academy of Neurologic PT, and the Federal APTA section and is a certified clinical instructor. She has had poster presentations at the PVA Summit and the International Symposium on Gait and Balance in Multiple Sclerosis.

Dr. Brooke Hjeltnes, PT, DPT, NCS

Hjeltnes graduated from Sage Graduate School in Troy, New York in 2010 with her Doctorate of Physical Therapy degree. She has been a practicing physical therapist for over 10 years. Brooke received her NCS in 2013. She is the Lead Inpatient PT at the Spinal Cord Injury and Disorders Center within the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center. Prior to coming to the VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System, Brooke worked at Craig Hospital in Englewood, Colorado, treating patients with brain and spinal cord injury, and at Sunnyview Rehabilitation Hospital in upstate New York treating patients with TBI, CVA, SCI and other various neurological diagnoses. Brooke has co-presented at the APTA CO conferences in April 2016, October 2017 and 2018, as well as presentations at the Academy of Spinal Cord Injury Professionals (ASCIP) conferences in September 2015, 2016, and 2018.