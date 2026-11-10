Neurologic Physical Therapy Program

PT Residency Program director

Jeffrey Youngberg, PT, DPT, OCS, FAAOMPT

Dr. Youngberg received his Doctorate of Physical Therapy degree from the University at Buffalo in 2004. He achieved his Orthopaedic Specialization from the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties in 2007 and recertified in 2017.

Dr. Youngberg’s clinical experiences lie primarily in outpatient orthopaedics in a hospital system and in occupational health before coming on board to VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System in 2008. He graduated from the Manual Therapy Institutes Manual Therapy Certification and Fellowship program in 2011 and achieved Fellowship status from The American Academy of Orthopaedic Manual Physical Therapist later that year. Dr. Youngberg developed The VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System Orthopaedic Residency Program in 2013 and serves as physical therapy residency program director, clinical faculty and mentor of the program. He is also residency program director of our Neurologic and Geriatric Residency Programs, which were both developed in 2018. He currently serves as adjunct faculty for the Doctor of Physical Therapy Program at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, and is actively involved in physical therapy research through the University of Colorado.

PT Neurologic Residency Program coordinator

Sarah Lange, PT, DPT, NCS

Dr. Lange received her Doctorate of Physical Therapy Degree from the Northwestern University Physical Therapy and Human Movement Science Program in 2013. Following graduation, she practiced in an inpatient rehab facility prior to beginning a neurological residency program at The James A. Haley VA in Tampa, Florida. Following completion of the program in 2015, Dr. Lange accepted an outpatient neurological position within the VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System. She achieved her Neurological Specialization from the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialists in 2016. More recently, she has developed neurologic programs at VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System, including advancements in vestibular rehab for veterans, LSVT BIG opportunities for individuals with Parkinson’s in addition to a newly developed PD Multidiscipline team. Dr. Lange is a clinical instructor and serves as clinical faculty for the University of Colorado.

Clinical faculty

Erica DiScipio, PT, DPT

Dr. DiScipio received her Transition Doctorate of Physical Therapy degree from The University of Montana in 2015 and Master of Science in Physical Therapy from the University of Colorado in 2003. Prior to working as a physical therapist in the Inpatient Rehabilitation Department at the VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System since 2003, she gained experience working in various practice settings including inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation, long-term care, and home health. Dr. DiScipio was employed as a certified nurse’s aide at Craig Hospital and in a home health care setting for 10 years prior to becoming a physical therapist. Dr. DiScipio is the lead PT for the inpatient rehab unit at the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center primarily specializing in neurologic conditions including cerebral vascular accident, spinal cord injury, brain injury, Parkinson Disease, multiple sclerosis, less common neurological diseases, as well as amputee rehabilitation. She is a member of the APTA and the Academy of Neurologic PT. Dr. DiScipio is a certified clinical instructor, mentoring students from the University of Colorado and Regis University.

Kelly Szamborski, PT, DPT, NCS

Dr. Szamborski received her Doctorate of Physical Therapy Degree from Washington University in St. Louis in 2008. Following graduation, she practiced in inpatient neurologic rehab, acute, and sub-acute care at the Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital in Hines, Illinois, primarily treating patients with CVA, ABI, PD, acute MS flares, and amputations. While at the Hines VA she also served as the SCCE for the affiliated PT and PTA student programs. She achieved her Neurological Specialization from the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialists in 2015. Dr. Szamborski is a member of the APTA, the Academy of Neurologic PT, and the Federal APTA section and is a certified clinical instructor. She has had poster presentations at the PVA Summit and the International Symposium on Gait and Balance in Multiple Sclerosis.

Brooke Hjeltnes, PT, DPT, NCS

Dr. Hjeltnes graduated from Sage Graduate School in Troy, New York in 2010 with her Doctorate of Physical Therapy degree. She has been a practicing physical therapist for over 10 years. Dr. Hjeltnes received her NCS in 2013. She is the Lead Inpatient PT at the Spinal Cord Injury and Disorders Center within the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center. Prior to coming to the VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System, Dr. Hjeltnes worked at Craig Hospital in Englewood, Colorado, treating patients with brain and spinal cord injury, and at Sunnyview Rehabilitation Hospital in upstate New York treating patients with TBI, CVA, SCI and other various neurological diagnoses. Dr. Hjeltnes has co-presented at the APTA CO conferences in April 2016, October 2017 and 2018, as well as presentations at the Academy of Spinal Cord Injury Professionals (ASCIP) conferences in September 2015, 2016, and 2018.

Liam Kiernan, PT, DPT, NCS, OCS, FiT, LIP

Dr. Kiernan earned his Doctor of Physical Therapy degree from Marymount University in 2019. He subsequently completed the inaugural Neurologic Residency Program at the VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System in 2020. Since then, he has built a diverse and robust clinical background through roles at institutions including Craig Hospital, UCHealth, and St. Anthony Hospital.

Dr. Kiernan is dual board-certified by the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties, having earned his Neurologic Clinical Specialist (NCS) certification in 2021 and his Orthopaedic Clinical Specialist (OCS) certification in 2025. In 2022, he joined the Department of Veterans Affairs as a full-time physical therapist at the Spinal Cord Injury and Disorders (SCI/D) Center in Aurora, where he provides both inpatient and outpatient care.

In addition to his clinical work, Dr. Kiernan serves as a faculty member and mentor for the VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System’s Neurologic and Geriatric Residency Programs. He is actively involved in research through the University of Colorado and is currently pursuing a Fellowship in Orthopaedic Manual Physical Therapy at Regis University, with anticipated completion in early 2026.

Kristin Lynn, PT, DPT, NCS

Kristin received her Doctorate in Physical Therapy from Ithaca College in 2019, where she developed an interest in neurologic rehabilitation during a clinical affiliation at a spinal cord injury inpatient rehab facility. This experience led her to complete a neurologic physical therapy residency at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center in 2021. Following her residency, Kristin became a Board-Certified Clinical Specialist in Neurologic Physical Therapy and continued her work at the Milwaukee VA in their Spinal Cord Injury and Disorders Unit. Kristin mentored residents during their spinal cord injury rotations and taught didactic material. In January 2025, she transitioned to the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center, where she continues her commitment to serving veterans with spinal cord injuries and mentoring residents. Kristin is passionate about evidence-based practice and has clinical interests in wheelchair prescription, high-intensity gait training, respiratory muscle training, and transcutaneous spinal cord stimulation. Outside of work, Kristin enjoys spending time with her family and being outdoors.

Julie Talkington, PT, MPT, NCS

Julie Talkington graduated from the University of Findlay in 2008 with a Master’s Degree in Physical Therapy. She practiced in inpatient acute rehab for approximately 5 years, prior to exploring the world of travel PT. As a traveler, Julie had unique opportunities to work in inpatient acute rehab, home health, acute care including the neuro ICU, and skilled nursing. During this time, she worked alongside multiple great mentors. After settling down in Miami, Julie returned to work full-time in inpatient acute rehab, specializing in Stroke Rehabilitation and was the Stroke Team Lead as well as the SCCE for clinical affiliations. She had the opportunity to work with catastrophically injured individuals, including patients on ventilators, and with severe medical complexity, as well as a variety of neurological diagnoses. Julie’s passion for Stroke and Neurological rehab encouraged her to sit for the NCS exam, subsequently achieving her Neurological Specialization from the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties in 2016. Julie also taught as adjunct faculty at the University of St. Augustine – Miami Campus, in the neurologic curriculum as a lab instructor. During her time in Miami, Julie was promoted to a Clinical Manager, overseeing the Brain Injury team, and over 20 Physical Therapists and Physical Therapy Assistants. In 2020, Julie moved to Denver and joined the inpatient PT/OT team as a supervisor. In 2021, she transitioned to Section Chief within PMRS, overseeing PT, OT, and Acupuncture. In this role, Julie continues to provide clinical care to Veterans primarily with Stroke and neurological balance deficits in the outpatient clinic, as well as providing coverage for the inpatient rehab unit. Julie is passionate about education and improving hands on skills for Stroke Rehabilitation. She is a member of the APTA, a certified clinical instructor, Certified Stroke Rehabilitation Specialist, and trained in Neuro-IFRAH techniques.

Victoria Borbas, PT, DPT, NCS

Dr. Borbas received her Doctor of Physical Therapy degree from the University of Colorado in 2018. Following graduation, she accepted a position at the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center initially practicing in acute care and inpatient rehabilitation prior to transitioning to the Spinal Cord Injuries and Disorders Center in 2020. In her current role, she practices primarily in inpatient rehabilitation treating veterans with primary diagnoses including SCI, MS and ALS. She has clinical interests in wheelchair prescription and is a certified Ride Designs custom systems provider. She is also actively involved in research through the University of Colorado. Dr. Borbas achieved her Neurologic Clinical Specialist certification from the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialists in 2023. In additional to her clinical work, she is a faculty member and mentor for the VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System’s Neurologic Residency Program and serves as a Clinical Instructor annually for DPT students.