Orthopaedic Physical Therapy Residency Program

PT Residency Program director

Jeffrey Youngberg, PT, DPT, OCS, FAAOMPT

Dr. Youngberg received his Doctorate of Physical Therapy degree from the University at Buffalo in 2004. He achieved his Orthopaedic Specialization from the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties in 2007 and recertified in 2017.

Dr. Youngberg’s clinical experiences lie primarily in outpatient orthopaedics in a hospital system and in occupational health before coming on board to VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System in 2008. He graduated from the Manual Therapy Institutes Manual Therapy Certification and Fellowship program in 2011 and achieved Fellowship status from The American Academy of Orthopaedic Manual Physical Therapist later that year. Dr. Youngberg developed The VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System Orthopaedic Residency Program in 2013 and serves as physical therapy residency program director, clinical faculty and mentor of the program. He is also residency program director of our Neurologic and Geriatric Residency Programs, which were both developed in 2018. He currently serves as adjunct faculty for the Doctor of Physical Therapy Program at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, and is actively involved in physical therapy research through the University of Colorado.

Clinical faculty

Shane O’Malley, PT, DPT, OCS, FAAOMPT

Dr. O'Malley graduated with his doctorate in physical therapy from Ithaca College in 2012 and has been working in outpatient orthopaedic practice since that time. He has a passion for learning and teaching orthopedic manual therapy and has extensive post-graduate education in this specialty area. In 2014, Dr. O’Malley graduated from the Florida Institute of Orthopaedic Manual Physical Therapy and earned his manual therapy certification (CMPT). He is the second graduate from the Denver VAMC Orthopedic Physical Therapy Residency program and now serves as a clinical faculty member and mentor.

Dr. O’Malley became board certified in orthopaedic practice in June of 2016 and completed his Fellowship in Orthopaedic Manual Physical Therapy in 2021 through Regis University. He currently serves as adjunct faculty for the Doctor of Physical Therapy Program at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, where he is actively involved in physical therapy research. He now serves as a supervisor to the physical therapy, occupational therapy, and wheelchair/assistive technology teams at the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center in Aurora, CO.

Craig Rudikoff, PT, DPT, OCS, FAAOMPT

Dr. Rudikoff earned his Doctorate in Physical Therapy from The George Washington University in 2013 and immediately enrolled in the Johns Hopkins Hospital & George Washington University Orthopaedic Physical Therapy Residency. After completing the residency and becoming board certified in orthopaedics, he then enrolled and completed an orthopaedic manual physical therapy fellowship program through Regis University. Dr. Rudikoff has experience presenting at local and national conferences, recently served as the VA Service Representative to the Federal Section of the APTA and is currently serving as a member of the ABPTS Specialization Academy of Content Experts for the Orthopaedic Specialty Council and writing test items for the orthopaedic clinical specialist (OCS) exam. Dr. Rudikoff has been working for the Department of Veterans Affairs in Denver, CO since 2016, currently serves as clinical faculty in the VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System Orthopaedic Residency and is the supervisor for physical therapy and acupuncture at the Jewell Clinic.

Angela Porto, PT, DPT, OCS,

Dr. Porto received her Doctorate of Physical Therapy degree from The University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Center in 2012. She worked in private practice orthopaedics prior to starting as the First VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System Orthopaedic Resident in 2013. She completed the program in 2014 and transitioned to a full-time staff physical therapist.

Dr. Porto achieved her Orthopaedic Specialization from the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties in 2015. She transitioned into a role as a mentor and faculty member of the VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System later that year and continues to serve as mentor and faculty within the program. She currently serves as adjunct faculty for the Doctor of Physical Therapy Program at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, and is actively involved in physical therapy research through the University of Colorado.

Benjamin Kottmeyer, PT, DPT, OCS

Dr. Kottmeyer completed his Doctorate of Physical Therapy from The University of Nebraska Medical Center in 2014. Following graduation, he worked across the country as a traveling physical therapist, primarily in outpatient orthopedic settings. In 2017, Dr. Kottmeyer graduated from the VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System Orthopedic Residency Program. He then accepted a full-time staff physical therapist position with the Department of Veterans Affairs in Denver, Colorado. Dr. Kottmeyer achieved his Orthopedic Specialization from the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties in 2018. Dr. Kottmeyer currently serves as a faculty member and mentor for the VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System Orthopedic Residency, adjunct faculty for the Doctor of Physical Therapy Program at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus and participates in research through the University of Colorado.

Mark Lombardo, PT, DPT, OCS

Dr. Lombardo obtained his Doctorate of Physical Therapy from Regis University in 2020. Following graduation, he completed the VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System Orthopedic Residency Program in 2021. Subsequently, Dr. Lombardo secured a full-time position as a physical therapist with the Department of Veterans Affairs in Denver, Colorado. He earned board certification in orthopedics from the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties in 2022.

Currently, Dr. Lombardo serves as an adjunct faculty member for the Doctor of Physical Therapy program at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. Additionally, he acts as an on-site clinical instructor for DPT students. Passionate about orthopedic physical therapy, Dr. Lombardo is dedicated to expanding the field into various settings, including primary care and the emergency department. As an honorably discharged veteran of the United States Navy, he remains committed to working with the veteran population.

Jackson McAllister, MPT, OCS

Jackson obtained his Masters of Physical Therapy from University of Missouri - Columbia in 2006. Following graduation, he moved to Denver, CO and has worked at the Eastern Colorado Department of Veteran Affairs since 2008. He earned board certification in orthopedics from the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties in 2020. He acts as an on-site clinical instructor for PT students. Devoted to orthopedic physical therapy, Jackson has helped to expand PT practice at the VA into various settings, including primary care, adaptive sports equipment, and the emergency department. Jackson has also developed an osteoporosis clinic for the VA to provide education and instruct exercises to veterans.

Tylor Bennett, PT, DPT, OCS,

Dr. Bennett received his Doctorate of Physical Therapy degree from Regis University in 2020. He worked in private practice orthopedics prior to starting at the VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System full time in 2021. He earned his board certification in orthopedics from the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties in 2024. While at the VA, Dr. Bennett has worked with orthopedic patients over the last 4 years, and has also treated patients within the local VA Emergency Department and primary care clinics within Eastern Colorado VA system. He now serves as the primary PT for the Lt. Col. John W. Mosley VA Primary Care Clinic in Aurora, CO where he works with seeing patients by warm handoffs from the primary care teams to improve access to care.

MacKenzie Vineyard, PT, DPT, OCS

Dr. Vineyard earned her Doctorate of Physical Therapy from Rocky Mountain University of Health Professions in 2020. Following graduation, she gained diverse clinical experience, beginning with a year in pediatric home health care before transitioning to outpatient orthopedics. She then worked in private sector outpatient orthopedic clinics, treating a wide range of patient populations, including professional athletes, pre- and postpartum women, pediatric patients, and adaptive athletes. Dr. Vineyard also holds a bike fitting certification, enhancing her ability to address the unique needs of cyclists. She joined the VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System in January 2025 as a staff physical therapist.

Dr. Vineyard completed her Orthopaedic Physical Therapy Residency through Regis University in 2022 and achieved board certification as an Orthopaedic Clinical Specialist (OCS) through the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties in 2023. She is passionate about continued learning and education and currently serves as a mentor and clinical faculty member within the VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System in the Orthopaedic Physical Therapy Residency Program. Dr. Vineyard is committed to advancing clinical practice and fostering the professional growth of her colleagues and students.