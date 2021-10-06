Orthopaedic Physical Therapy Residency Program

PT Residency Program director

Dr. Jeffrey Youngberg, PT, DPT, OCS, FAAOMPT

Youngberg received his Doctorate of Physical Therapy degree from the University at Buffalo in 2004. He achieved his Orthopaedic Specialization from the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties in 2007 and recertified in 2017.

Youngberg’s clinical experiences lie primarily in outpatient orthopaedics in a hospital system and in occupational health before coming on board to VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System in 2008. Youngberg graduated from the Manual Therapy Institutes Manual Therapy Certification and Fellowship program in 2011 and achieved Fellowship status from The American Academy of Orthopaedic Manual Physical Therapist later that year. Youngberg developed The VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System Orthopaedic Residency Program in 2013 and serves as physical therapy residency program director, clinical faculty and mentor of the program. He is also residency program director of our Neurologic and Geriatric Residency Programs, which were both developed in 2018. He currently serves as adjunct faculty for the Doctor of Physical Therapy Program at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, and is actively involved in physical therapy research through the University of Colorado.

Clinical faculty

Dr. Angela Porto, PT, DPT, OCS,

Porto received her Doctorate of Physical Therapy degree from The University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Center in 2012. She worked in private practice orthopaedics prior to starting as the First VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System Orthopaedic Resident in 2013. She completed the program in 2014 and transitioned to a full-time staff physical therapist.

Porto achieved her Orthopaedic Specialization from the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties in 2015. She transitioned into a role as a mentor and faculty member of the VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System later that year and continues to serve as mentor and faculty within the program. She currently serves as adjunct faculty for the Doctor of Physical Therapy Program at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, and is actively involved in physical therapy research through the University of Colorado.

Dr. Shane O’Malley, PT, DPT, OCS, CMPT

O'Malley graduated with his Doctorate in Physical Therapy from Ithaca College in 2012 and has been working in outpatient orthopaedic practice since that time. O’Malley has a passion for learning and teaching orthopedic manual therapy and has extensive post-graduation education in this specialty area of physical therapy. In 2014, he graduated from the Florida Institute of Orthopaedic Manual Physical Therapy and earned his manual therapy certification (CMPT). He is the second graduate from the Denver VAMC Orthopedic Physical Therapy Residency Program and now serves as a clinical faculty member and mentor.

O’Malley became board certified in orthopaedic practice through the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties in June of 2016. He currently serves as adjunct faculty for the Doctor of Physical Therapy Program at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, is an on-site clinical instructor for DPT students, and is actively involved in physical therapy research through the University of Colorado. O'Malley is currently a Fellow in Training through the Orthopaedic Manual Physical Therapy Fellowship Program at Regis University.

Dr. Craig Rudikoff, PT, DPT, OCS, FAAOMPT

Rudikoff earned his Doctorate in Physical Therapy from The George Washington University in 2013 and immediately enrolled in the Johns Hopkins Hospital & George Washington University Orthopaedic Physical Therapy Residency. After completing the residency and becoming board certified in orthopaedics, he then enrolled and completed an orthopaedic manual physical therapy fellowship program through Regis University. In June of 2016, Rudikoff accepted a position working as a staff therapist at the Department of Veterans Affairs in Denver, Colorado. He currently serves as clinical faculty in the VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System Orthopaedic Residency and the VA Service Representative to the Federal Section of the APTA.

Dr. Benjamin Kottmeyer, PT, DPT, OCS

Kottmeyer completed his Doctorate of Physical Therapy from The University of Nebraska Medical Center in 2014. Following graduation, Kottmeyer worked across the country as a traveling physical therapist, primarily in outpatient orthopedic settings. In 2017, he graduated from the VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System Orthopedic Residency Program. He then accepted a full-time staff physical therapist position with the Department of Veterans Affairs in Denver, Colorado. Kottmeyer achieved his Orthopedic Specialization from the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties in 2018. Kottmeyer currently serves as a faculty member and mentor for the VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System Orthopedic Residency, adjunct faculty for the Doctor of Physical Therapy Program at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus and participates in research through the University of Colorado.