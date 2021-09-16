Post-Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency Program

The year is like a fellowship – you will earn significant work experience, as well as clinical and professional training and skill development opportunities that are not typically available to someone starting out in an entry-level nursing position. The rigorous accreditation standards of Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) guide the development of the curriculum and the learning activities which are designed to help develop the essential competencies for a new graduate nurse. During our program, we provide opportunities to immerse the new graduate nurse into the role of a professional competent nurse utilizing various clinical rotations throughout the VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System (ECHCS).

The goal of the PB-RNR program is to recruit new graduate nurses seeking lifelong learning and the pursuit of nursing leadership while providing excellent and compassionate care to our nation’s heroes, our Veterans. We want to ensure supervised transition of the graduate nurses to autonomous and competent clinical practice within the Veteran-centric setting to care for our Veterans nationally.

Mission

To enhance the novice nurse’s professional practice through guided experiences and continuous development resultant in professional leadership ability and competent Veteran centered care provided at the point of care.

About the PB-RNR program

Our residency training consists of various precepted clinical rotations:

Primary Care

Acute Care

Critical or Specialty Care

Leadership

We utilize multimodal approaches to facilitate learning that will assist the residents from a novice nurse to professionally competent nurse.

Valuable benefits include

Competitive pay-12-month stipend

100% protected time (not part of staffing matrix on unit)

No obligation commitment after residency program completed

Insurance – multiple options are available for medical

Sick and Annual Leave – Four hours of sick Leave and four hours of annual leave every two weeks, starting on day one.

Reserve Military Leave – Two weeks of paid leave for Reserve Annual tour

Note: PB-RNR nurse residents are considered health professions trainees (HPTs) and there is no commitment required for continued employment after the completion of the year-long program. After successful completion of the residency, we do hope that you will find your calling to care for Veterans within the ECHCS.

To apply

Applications will open in March/April 2022, and instructions will be posted on this webpage at that time.

Program start date: Sept. 12, 2022.

Applicant criteria

Be a graduate of baccalaureate nursing program accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) or the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN).

Possess a current, full, active, and unrestricted registration as a graduate professional nurse in a state, commonwealth or territory of the United States, or the District of Columbia, prior to the start of the PB-RNR program. (passed NCLEX at the latest, six weeks prior to the start of the residency program)

Be a citizen of the United States.

Be serving in his or her first registered nurse role (Must not have had any paid RN work experience)

Be a recent nursing graduate within the past 12 months, with a GPA 3.0 or greater

Application packet requirements

Application packet will be available in March 2022.

Submit completed application packets to: VHAECHPBRNR@va.gov

Please review and submit the application packet by 5:00 p.m.(MST), May 2, 2022.

More information

For more information, contact the PBRNR Team at: VHAECHPBRNR@va.gov

Genet D’Arcy, MD

Organizational Development & Education; Designated Education Officer

Allison E. Boyrer, MS, MA, BSN, RN, PB-RNR Program Manager

Linda Gonzalez – MLS, BSN, BA, RN – PB-RNR Program Coordinator

Audrey Montoya, BSN, RN, CMSRN – PB-RNR Program Staff

Chih-yi Yu, BSN, RN-BC – PB-RNR Program Staff

About the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center

The Rocky Mountain Regional (RMR) VA Medical Center is the tertiary hospital for VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System. It is a 1.2 million square foot campus, spread over 31 acres, providing Veterans from the Colorado region private inpatient rooms, new services, and innovative care.