We are pleased to announce the Department of Veterans Affairs - Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA) has awarded our facility six competitive positions for the Post-Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency Program 2027-2028 cohort. The next cohort at VA ECHCS starts September 6, 2027.

During this year, you will gain significant work experience as well as clinical and professional training and skill development opportunities that are not typically available to someone starting out in an entry-level nursing position. The rigorous accreditation standards of Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education guide the development of the curriculum and the learning activities which are designed to help develop the essential competencies for a new graduate nurse. ECHCS’s program will foster the integration of inter-professional collaboration into PBRNR graduates’ practice as residents will participate in formalized inter-professional educational activities and collaborate with other health care professionals to develop an evolving plan of care for patients and to solve clinical care problems. During our program, we provide opportunities to immerse the new graduate nurse into the role of a competent professional nurse utilizing various clinical rotations throughout the VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System.

The goal of the Post-Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency program is to recruit new graduate nurses seeking lifelong learning and the pursuit of nursing leadership while providing excellent and compassionate care to our nation’s heroes, our Veterans. We want to ensure supervised transition of the graduate nurses to autonomous and competent clinical practice within the veteran-centric setting to care for our veterans nationally and produce future healthcare leaders in the professional practice of nursing. Residents should demonstrate increased competency of clinical leadership skills as measured by evaluations completed by their preceptor and a self-assessment over the year of the program. ECHCS’s program will produce PBRNR graduates who practice and deliver evidence-based, high-quality, Veteran-centric care in complex care environments.

Mission

The Post-Baccalaureate RN Residency Program will enhance the novice registered nurse’s professional practice through guided experience, education and continuous development, resulting in professional leadership ability and competent Veteran-centered nursing care.

About the program

Our residency training consists of various precepted clinical rotations:

Primary care

Acute care

Critical care (availability subject to change) or specialty care

Leadership

We utilize multimodal approaches to facilitate learning that will assist the residents from a novice nurse to professionally competent nurse.

View this video to see more about our program: