Application Dates

Applications are due November 1st each year with virtual interviews taking place the following January. The internship start date takes place each year on the Monday of the first federal pay period in July. Applicants must meet both program-specific and VA-wide eligibility requirements for their applications to be considered. See our brochure for program-specific eligibility requirements. VA-wide eligibility requirements can be viewed through the link below:

Am I Eligible? Checklist for Health Professions Trainees (HPTs) Training at VA Facilities

APPIC Match Numbers

117411 – General Track (three slots)

117412 – Behavioral Medicine Track (one slot)

117413 – Geriatric Psychology Track (one slot)

117414 – Neuropsychology Track (one slot)

Internship Program Accreditation

The doctoral internship at the VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System, Denver VA Medical Center is fully accredited by the American Psychological Association Commission on Accreditation (APA-CoA).

Questions related to the program's accreditation status should be directed to the APA Commission on Accreditation:

Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation

American Psychological Association

750 1st Street, NE

Washington, DC 20002-4242

202-336-5979

email: APAACCRED@APA.COM

website: Education and career (apa.org)

Psychology Practicum Program

External practicum placements are offered on a yearly basis with application review and interviews conducted by each placement’s clinical supervisors. Practicum placements are only available to students enrolled in APA- or PCSAS-accredited doctoral level PhD or PsyD programs in clinical or counseling psychology (master’s level students may apply if their current master’s degree program is en route to a doctoral degree within the same program).

Practicum Offerings

The following is a list of placements that are being offered for the coming training year. Practicum placements may vary in terms of length, location, expected hour commitments, schedule, and training opportunities. Detailed descriptions of each placement are included in the practicum placement information sheets linked below:

Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center (Aurora, CO)