Jacob Farnsworth, PhD

Psychology Internship and Practicum Training Director

Psychology Section Chief

Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center

VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System

Phone : 720-723-7337

Email: Jacob.Farnsworth@va.gov

Internship Program accreditation

The doctoral internship at the VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System, Denver VA Medical Center is fully accredited by the American Psychological Association Commission on Accreditation (APA-CoA).

Questions related to the program's accreditation status should be directed to the APA Commission on Accreditation:

Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation

American Psychological Association

750 1st Street, NE

Washington, DC 20002-4242

202-336-5979

email: APAACCRED@APA.COM

website: www.apa.org/education-career/grad/program-accreditation



Psychology Postdoctoral Residency Program

The VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System at Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center is offering four Postdoctoral Residencies with special emphasis areas in Health Services Psychology for 2022-23:

Couple and Family Psychology Postdoctoral Residency Trauma- PTSD Psychology Postdoctoral Residency Primary Care- Mental Health Integration (PC-MHI) Psychology Postdoctoral Residency Health Psychology Postdoctoral Residency

Our aim is to train psychologists from a scientist-practitioner model with advanced skills and knowledge in evidence-based practice within the above specialty areas. This includes covering a common core of practice that includes integration of science and practice, ethical and legal standards, cultural diversity and individual differences, teaching and supervision, assessment and intervention, professional development, and interprofessional consultation. Residents spend most of their time providing clinical services with a small effort allocated to a clinically-relevant project and other professional development activities.

Eligibility

To be considered for the VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System Psychology Postdoctoral Residency Program, an applicant must have completed all the requirements for the doctoral degree, including internship and dissertation. The Department of Veterans Affairs requires that the applicant’s doctoral degree and internship be completed at programs accredited by the American Psychological Association.

Recent exceptions to this are as follows: (1) new VHA psychology internship programs that are in the process of applying for APA accreditation are acceptable in fulfillment of the internship requirement, provided that such programs were sanctioned by the VHA Central Office Program Director for Psychology and the VHA Central Office of Academic Affiliations at the time that the individual was an intern and (2) VHA facilities who offered full one-year pre-doctoral internships prior to PL 96-151 (pre-1979) are considered to be acceptable in fulfillment of the internship requirement.

The VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System Psychology Residency Program looks carefully at these candidates to ensure the candidate has appropriate training in the special emphasis areas and may contact the site for clarification of training if necessary. For more information,