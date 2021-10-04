Psychology Internship & Residency Programs
The VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System provides training programs for students at the college, university, and postgraduate levels. Explore our training programs to find out about how we can help you start your career as a health care professional.
Internship Program
Psychology Interns must be enrolled in an APA-approved clinical psychology program or in an APA-approved clinically-oriented counseling psychology program and must also be U.S. Citizens. As an equal opportunity training program, the Internship welcomes and strongly encourages applications from all qualified candidates, regardless of gender, age, racial, ethnic, sexual orientation, disability or other minority status. As a generalist internship, we value applicants who have a wide range of backgrounds and experiences. Candidates with at least some formal assessment experience are preferred.
Applications are due Nov. 1 each year. The internship start date occurs on the Monday of the first federal pay period of July each year; the expected start date for the internship year will be Tuesday, July 5, 2022.
Eligibility requirements for all VA Psychology Training programs
APPIC match numbers
General (four slots) - 117411
Primary Care-Mental Health Integration (one slot) - 117412
Geriatric Psychology (one slot) - 117413
COVID-19 update
The VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System Psychology Internship Program understands that many training programs and practicum sites have been adversely affected by COVID-19, resulting in reduced opportunities to accrue clinical hours. If applicants have experienced such COVID-related extenuating circumstances, we encourage them to include this information in a brief paragraph at the end of their cover letter for the RMR VAMC training faculty to review.
Contact
Jacob Farnsworth, PhD
Psychology Internship and Practicum Training Director
Psychology Section Chief
Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center
VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System
Phone : 720-723-7337
Email: Jacob.Farnsworth@va.gov
Internship Program accreditation
The doctoral internship at the VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System, Denver VA Medical Center is fully accredited by the American Psychological Association Commission on Accreditation (APA-CoA).
Questions related to the program's accreditation status should be directed to the APA Commission on Accreditation:
Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation
American Psychological Association
750 1st Street, NE
Washington, DC 20002-4242
202-336-5979
email: APAACCRED@APA.COM
website: www.apa.org/education-career/grad/program-accreditation
Psychology Postdoctoral Residency Program
The VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System at Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center is offering four Postdoctoral Residencies with special emphasis areas in Health Services Psychology for 2022-23:
- Couple and Family Psychology Postdoctoral Residency
- Trauma- PTSD Psychology Postdoctoral Residency
- Primary Care- Mental Health Integration (PC-MHI) Psychology Postdoctoral Residency
- Health Psychology Postdoctoral Residency
Our aim is to train psychologists from a scientist-practitioner model with advanced skills and knowledge in evidence-based practice within the above specialty areas. This includes covering a common core of practice that includes integration of science and practice, ethical and legal standards, cultural diversity and individual differences, teaching and supervision, assessment and intervention, professional development, and interprofessional consultation. Residents spend most of their time providing clinical services with a small effort allocated to a clinically-relevant project and other professional development activities.
Eligibility
To be considered for the VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System Psychology Postdoctoral Residency Program, an applicant must have completed all the requirements for the doctoral degree, including internship and dissertation. The Department of Veterans Affairs requires that the applicant’s doctoral degree and internship be completed at programs accredited by the American Psychological Association.
Recent exceptions to this are as follows: (1) new VHA psychology internship programs that are in the process of applying for APA accreditation are acceptable in fulfillment of the internship requirement, provided that such programs were sanctioned by the VHA Central Office Program Director for Psychology and the VHA Central Office of Academic Affiliations at the time that the individual was an intern and (2) VHA facilities who offered full one-year pre-doctoral internships prior to PL 96-151 (pre-1979) are considered to be acceptable in fulfillment of the internship requirement.
The VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System Psychology Residency Program looks carefully at these candidates to ensure the candidate has appropriate training in the special emphasis areas and may contact the site for clarification of training if necessary. For more information,
- U.S. citizenship. VA is unable to consider applications from anyone who is not currently a U.S. citizen. Verification of citizenship is required following selection. All residents must complete a Certification of Citizenship in the United States prior to beginning VA training.
- A male applicant born after 12/31/1959 must have registered for the draft by age 26 to be eligible for any US government employment, including selection as a paid VA trainee. Male applicants must sign a pre-appointment Certification Statement for Selective Service Registration before they can be processed into a training program. Exceptions can be granted only by the US Office of Personnel Management; exceptions are very rarely granted.
- Residents are subject to fingerprinting and background checks. Final selection decisions are contingent on passing these screens.
- VA conducts drug screening exams on randomly selected personnel as well as new employees. Interns and residents are not required to be tested prior to beginning work, but once on staff they are subject to random selection for testing just like VA employees.
- All Psychology Postdoctoral Residents, like all VA personnel and trainees in VA facilities, must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and receive their annual Influenza shot or have an exemption filed (medical or religious) with the Designated Educational Officer.
The VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System Psychology Postdoctoral Residency Program actively supports and is in full compliance with the spirit and principle of Affirmative Action in the recruitment and selection of psychology residents. As an equal opportunity training program, the residency welcomes and strongly encourages applications from all qualified candidates, regardless of gender, racial, ethnic, sexual orientation, disability or other minority status.
Residency start date
August-September 2021. Other start dates may be possible depending on individual circumstances. We would prefer all residents begin early in September but other start dates may be possible depending on individual circumstances.
Applicant checklist
Please submit one COMPLETE application consisting of the materials below in an e-mail to Barbara.Dausch@va.gov and Kareen.Wong@va.gov by Dec. 1, 2021:
- Cover letter expressing interests, career goals and goodness of fit with residency. If applying for multiple residencies, please clearly identify the specific residencies you are applying for.
- Curriculum Vitae
- A signed letter of status of completion or expected completion from APA-accredited internship.
- Letter from your dissertation chair regarding your anticipated defense date (if not already completed)
- Three signed letters of recommendation, one of which must be from an internship supervisor.
Please feel free to contact us with any questions. General inquiries and applications to: Barbara M. Dausch Ph.D. Psychology Postdoctoral Residency Training Director
Contact
Barbara M. Dausch, PhD
Psychology Postdoctoral Residency training director
720-723-6873
Specific information and contacts
Couple and Family Psychology - Briana Robustelli
Trauma- PTSD - Christopher Immel
PC-MHI - Teri Simoneau
Health Psychology - Eleni Romano
Please view our posting at Association of Psychology Postdoctoral and Internship Centers (APPIC)
APPIC Number 9181
Accreditation status
The VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System, Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center Postdoctoral Residency Program is accredited in Health Services Psychology by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association (APA-CoA). The next site visit will occur in 2029.
Questions related to the program’s accredited status should be directed to the Commission on Accreditation:
The VA ECHCS Psychology Postdoctoral Residency Program is a member of the Association of Psychology Postdoctoral and Internship Centers (APPIC).