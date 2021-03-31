Volunteer or donate
You can make a difference when you volunteer at or donate to the VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System. Learn how your support helps us serve Veterans.
Become a volunteer
Join our volunteer team and experience the rewards of helping our nation’s heroes. We’ll match your talents with one of our many volunteer opportunities. To become a volunteer, call or visit us at your local voluntary service office.
- Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center, Aurora, 720-723-5093
- Fisher House, Aurora, 720-723-4616
- Golden/West Denver, 720-723-5093
- PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom Clinic, Colorado Springs, 719-295-7263
- PFC James Dunn Clinic & Community Living Center, Pueblo, 719-227-4408
In addition to supporting Veterans in your area, you'll enjoy the following benefits as a VA volunteer:
- Annual tuberculosis test
- Educational opportunities, such as CPR training
- Free annual flu shot, parking, and canteen meals during shifts of 4 or more hours
- Job search opportunities
- Job skills development
- Contribute to the Veteran community
- Meet interesting people
- Gain valuable experience in a health care setting
Whatever your interests, we have volunteer opportunities that are right for you. Here are some of the ways you can help:
Patient care
- Escort - Bring patients to medical clinics, chapel, recreation, and programs.
- Food and nutrition - Help patients select menu items, open containers, cut food into bite-size portions, and eat during mealtimes.
- Front desk - Greet outpatients, guests, visitors, and patients' families, answer phones, and transfer calls at the information desk.
- Medical clinics - Visit with patients and run errands.
- Recreation - Help with activities like arts and crafts projects, bedside games, field trips, and bedside movies.
Administrative support
- Blood bank – Alphabetize paperwork and help with snacks.
- Canteen – Work in retail store and cafeteria, washing dishes, wiping tables, and filling condiments
- Grounds crew – Help groundskeeper wash equipment, trim landscape, and sweep area.
- Office assistance - Type, file, answer phones, keep records, enter data, and call patients to remind them about appointments.
- Transportation - Drive patients from their homes to VA medical centers. Must have current driver’s license, auto insurance, and physical exam.
Other assignments not listed here may also be available. If you’re interested in volunteering, or if you have special skills to offer, please contact us so we can discuss how you can best help our Veterans.
While some volunteer assignments must be performed at specific times, most are flexible and can fit your schedule. We also have special short-term projects.
All volunteers must:
- Be at least 16 years old
- Make at least a 6-month commitment to volunteer at least once a month for 4 hours
- Complete and submit the Volunteer Application, ID Card Request and Volunteer Questionnaire
- You can submit them in person or by email to ECHCSVolSvcs@gmail.com
- Complete a tuberculosis (blood) screening test
- Complete fingerprinting and a special agency background check
- Bring 2 forms of identification
- Fingerprints are not required for applicants under 18
- Attend a training class and/or interview with the supervisor of the clinical area where you want to volunteer
- Complete a 30-day probationary period
Your business or community group can make a difference in the lives of our Veterans. We host group volunteer opportunities at many of our facilities and can tailor a volunteer project that serves our Veterans, meets the needs and skills of your employees or group members, and helps us carry out our mission. Group volunteer opportunities may include:
- Playing bingo - Provide volunteers to call bingo. Your group needs to bring prizes or books purchased at our canteen.
- Catering a meal - Host a catered lunch from a local restaurant for a patient unit. Your group would provide and serve the meal.
- Throwing a party - Your group will provide the decorations and refreshments for group social events such as birthday parties, ice cream socials, casino day, holiday celebrations, and Veterans Day activities.
- Leading a craft project - Your volunteers will bring the supplies and instruct our Veterans with projects such as painting, pottery, or woodworking.
- Connecting with our Veterans – Join our Veterans at the movies, musicals, bowling, or sports games. Your group would buy gift cards for the event or donate admission fees.
To get started, contact our voluntary service office at the location where you would like to volunteer.
Where we need extra help
We’re always looking for more people to drive patients to their appointments at our medical center and clinics. To fill this important role, you must have a current driver’s license and car insurance, receive mandatory training, and pass a physical exam.
Make a donation
Generous donations from people like you help us provide enhanced services to our patients. You can donate online, by mail, or in person. All donations are tax-deductible. Please contact your local voluntary service office to arrange to drop off any large items.
Donating is just a click away now that VA medical centers accept donations online. You just need a major credit card, debit card, checking account, or savings account.
The service provides a quick, safe way for you to pledge your support to Veterans online. You choose the medical center, the amount, and the voluntary program you’d like to help. And there are no extra fees to use the secure website, so every penny of your donation goes to help Veterans.
Donate online at:
Please send a check payable to VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System to this address:
Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center
Voluntary Services Office
1700 North Wheeling Street
Aurora, CO 80045-7211
Sometimes it’s nice knowing where your money is going and how it’s being spent. Now you can. Simply choose a fund from the list below, write its number in the memo section on your check, and we’ll do the rest. If you don’t designate a special fund, your money will be put to good use in our general account. Thank you for supporting our Veterans.
Some people prefer to give money while others prefer to donate specific items needed by our Veterans. We appreciate all forms of generosity.
Our Veterans appreciate:
- Personal care items
- Books, puzzles, games, and art supplies
- Bedding, bath supplies, and other household items
- Kitchen supplies
- Cleaning supplies
Contact us
For more information on donating items or to schedule a time to drop off your donation, please contact our voluntary service office coordinators:
- Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center, Aurora CO: Courtney Graham at Courtney.graham@va.gov or 720-723-5093
- Fisher House (Aurora): Courtney Graham at Courtney.graham@va.gov or 720-723-4616
- Golden/West Denver: Jack Fletcher at jack.fletcher2@va.gov or 720-723-5093
- PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom Clinic (Colorado Springs): Keith Anderson at Keith.Anderson3@va.gov or 719-295-7263
- PFC James Dunn Clinic & Community Living Center (Pueblo): Keith Anderson at Keith.Anderson3@va.gov or 719-227-4408