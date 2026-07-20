Volunteer or donate
You can make a difference when you volunteer at or donate to the VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System. Learn how your support helps us serve Veterans.
Thank you for your interest in helping our American Heroes
At this time we are full. Please check back with us in November for volunteer opportunities.
Become a volunteer
Join our volunteer team and experience the rewards of helping our nation’s heroes. We’ll match your talents with one of our many volunteer opportunities. To become a volunteer, call or visit us at your local voluntary service office.
- Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center, Aurora, 720-723-3864
- Fisher House, Aurora, 720-723-6783
- Golden/Denver West, 720-723-3864
- PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom Clinic, Colorado Springs, 719-227-4408
- PFC James Dunn Clinic & Community Living Center, Pueblo, 719-295-7263
Volunteer benefits
In addition to supporting Veterans in your area, you'll enjoy the following benefits as a VA volunteer:
- Free annual flu shot, parking, and canteen meals during shifts of 4 or more hours
- Job skills development
- Contribute to the Veteran community
- Meet interesting people
- Gain valuable experience in a health care setting
Volunteer opportunities
Whatever your interests, we have volunteer opportunities that are right for you. Here is one way you can help:
Access to care
- Transportation - Drive patients from their homes to VA medical centers. Must have current driver’s license, auto insurance, and physical exam.
VOLUNTEER REQUIREMENTS & EXPECTATIONS:
- Time Commitment: Volunteers will be required to make a minimum commitment of one year or complete a minimum of 100 hours volunteered. A typical shift for a volunteer is 4 hours per week.
- Purpose: Volunteers should only apply to participate in the program for humanitarian reasons. Volunteering at RMRMC does not fulfill clinical hours needed for school applications.
- Expectations: Volunteers are expected to uphold the VA Mission to “To fulfill President Lincoln’s promise to care for those who have served in our nation’s military and for their families, caregivers, and survivors.” In addition, volunteers must reflect the VA Core Values of Integrity, Commitment, Advocacy, Respect and Excellence known as I-CARE.
- Disclaimer:
- Volunteers do not shadow staff, witness, or provide clinical services, volunteer hours do not count for internship/externship.
- we do not have a volunteer program to complete community service hours for the court system.
Volunteer applicants must have stable housing.
- Onboarding – the process of becoming a VA Volunteer - involves several steps and can take numerous months (please make sure you have the time/patience for this before starting the onboarding process):
- The first step in the process is to attend a ‘New Volunteer Orientation’. The orientation will serve as an informal interview and screening process to ensure that the potential applicant and the VA organization are a good fit.
- Complete the new volunteer application. The applicant will undergo a federal background check.
- Obtain a VA badge. This will require a minimum of (2-3) appointments during business hours at the Rocky Mountain Regional VA in Aurora. (Please note the badging process is extensive and can take several months to complete.) You must bring two forms of government issued forms of ID with you for your fingerprint appointment.
- Obtain a TB test at the VA lab at no charge to you.
- Volunteers must have a yearly Flu Vaccination and completed VA Form 10-9050 with supporting documentation.
- All prospective DAV Drivers must have a physical exam completed at RMR through Occupational Health. In addition, all drivers must take a series of required online training courses in VA system TMS (driver must have personal computer/internet access). Instructions to register will be provided and certificate of completion must be either printed out or emailed to CDCE.
- Attend a training class and/or interview with the supervisor of the clinical area where you want to volunteer
- Complete a 90-day probationary period
Group volunteer opportunities
Your business or community group can make a difference in the lives of our Veterans. We host group volunteer opportunities at many of our facilities and can tailor a volunteer project that serves our Veterans, meets the needs and skills of your employees or group members, and helps us carry out our mission. Group volunteer opportunities may include:
- Playing board games - Provide volunteers to call bingo. Your group needs to bring prizes or books purchased at our canteen.
- Catering a meal - Host a catered lunch from a local restaurant for a patient unit. Your group would provide and serve the meal.
- Throwing a party - Your group will provide the decorations and refreshments for group social events such as, ice cream socials, holiday celebrations, and Veterans Day activities.
- Leading a craft project - Your volunteers will bring the supplies and instruct our Veterans with projects such as painting, pottery, or woodworking.
- Connecting with our Veterans – Join our Veterans at the movies, musicals, bowling, or sports games. Your group would buy gift cards for the event or donate admission fees.
To get started, contact our voluntary service office at the location where you would like to volunteer.
Where we need extra help
We’re always looking for more people to drive patients to their appointments at our medical center and clinics. To fill this important role, you must have a current driver’s license and car insurance, receive mandatory training, and pass a physical exam.
Make a donation
Generous donations from people like you help us provide enhanced services to our patients. You can donate online, by mail, or in person. All donations are tax-deductible. Please contact your local voluntary service office to arrange to drop off any large items.
Donate online
Donating is just a click away now that VA medical centers accept donations online. You just need a major credit card, debit card, checking account, or savings account.
The service provides a quick, safe way for you to pledge your support to Veterans online. You choose the medical center, the amount, and the voluntary program you’d like to help. And there are no extra fees to use the secure website, so every penny of your donation goes to help Veterans.
Donate online at:
Donate by mail
Please send a check payable to VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System to this address:
Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center
Voluntary Services Office
1700 North Wheeling Street
Aurora, CO 80045-7211
Donate to a special fund
Sometimes it’s nice knowing where your money is going and how it’s being spent. Now you can. Simply choose a fund, write its number in the memo section on your check, and we’ll do the rest. If you don’t designate a special fund, your money will be put to good use in our general account. Thank you for supporting our Veterans.
Donate these items
Some people prefer to give money while others prefer to donate specific items needed by our Veterans. We appreciate all forms of generosity.
Our Veterans appreciate: (New Items)
- Clothing: sweat pants, sweat shirts, men & women underwear and socks
- Personal care items
- Books, puzzles, games, and art supplies
- Bedding, bath supplies, and other household items
- Kitchen supplies
- Cleaning supplies
Contact us
Send us an email: vavolunteer@va.gov
For more information on donating items or to schedule a time to drop off your donation, please contact our voluntary service office coordinators:
- Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center in Aurora: Eva Gergely at vavolunteer@va.gov or 720-723-3074
- Fisher House in Aurora: Khristie S. Barker at Khristie.Barker@va.gov or 720-723-6783
- Golden/West Denver: vavolunteer@va.gov or 720-723-3864
- PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom VA Clinic in Colorado Springs: Eric Ward eric.ward8@va.gov or 719-227-4408
- PFC James Dunn VA Clinic & Pueblo VA Community Living Center in Pueblo: Tammy Wood at Tammy.Wood@va.gov or 719-295-7263