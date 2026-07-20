Volunteer or donate

Your business or community group can make a difference in the lives of our Veterans. We host group volunteer opportunities at many of our facilities and can tailor a volunteer project that serves our Veterans, meets the needs and skills of your employees or group members, and helps us carry out our mission. Group volunteer opportunities may include:



Playing board games - Provide volunteers to call bingo. Your group needs to bring prizes or books purchased at our canteen.

Provide volunteers to call bingo. Your group needs to bring prizes or books purchased at our canteen. Catering a meal - Host a catered lunch from a local restaurant for a patient unit. Your group would provide and serve the meal.

Host a catered lunch from a local restaurant for a patient unit. Your group would provide and serve the meal. Throwing a party - Your group will provide the decorations and refreshments for group social events such as, ice cream socials, holiday celebrations, and Veterans Day activities.

Your group will provide the decorations and refreshments for group social events such as, ice cream socials, holiday celebrations, and Veterans Day activities. Leading a craft project - Your volunteers will bring the supplies and instruct our Veterans with projects such as painting, pottery, or woodworking.

Your volunteers will bring the supplies and instruct our Veterans with projects such as painting, pottery, or woodworking. Connecting with our Veterans – Join our Veterans at the movies, musicals, bowling, or sports games. Your group would buy gift cards for the event or donate admission fees.



To get started, contact our voluntary service office at the location where you would like to volunteer.

Where we need extra help

We’re always looking for more people to drive patients to their appointments at our medical center and clinics. To fill this important role, you must have a current driver’s license and car insurance, receive mandatory training, and pass a physical exam.

