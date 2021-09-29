DAV vans: Transportation for Veterans

About DAV services

DAV van resources work with county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans to and from Veteran health care centers for scheduled medical appointments.

These vans transport Veterans throughout the Eastern Kansas area. Each month, between 1,500 and 1,700 Veterans receive DAV transportation.

Arrange a ride

If you’d like to schedule a DAV van ride, contact the hospital service coordinator who serves your county.

Colmery-O'Neil Veterans' Administration Medical Center

2200 Southwest Gage Boulevard

Topeka, KS 66622-0001

Map of Colmery-O'Neil VA Medical Center campus

Phone: 800-574-8387, ext. 54323

Dwight D. Eisenhower Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Building 3

5500 E Kellogg Drive

Wichita, KS 67218

Map of Dwight D. Eisenhower VA Medical Center campus

Phone: 800-952-8387, ext. 52017

Please note that DAV vans can only provide rides to ambulatory passengers (passengers who are able to move around without the driver’s help). For information on accessible transportation options, review our other Veteran shuttle services.