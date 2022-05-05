Topeka VA2K and Caregiver Support Resource Fair!
VA2K and Caregiver Support Resource Fair Join us as Caregiver Support partners with Whole Health for this Annual family friendly event: VA2K and Resource Fair Held over two days at two locations Topeka VA & Leavenworth VA
- When
-
Thursday, May 19, 2022
11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET
- Where
-
Colmery-O'Neil Veterans' Administration Medical Center
Enter through the North entrance off 21st Street. Check in is at Vietnam Veteran Randy Whelpley Park.
- Cost
- Free
Registration
This event is free. It is suggested that participants be at the VA campus 15 minutes prior to the start. To help area homeless Veterans; participants are encouraged to bring a voluntary donation such as clothing, toiletries, packaged food or bottled water. These donations will be collected and distributed to local homeless Veterans. Donations are not required in order to participate.
Join us as Caregiver Support partners with Whole Health for this Annual family friendly event: VA2K and Resource Fair Held over two days at two locations (Topeka VA & Leavenworth VA).
The community is invited to participate in the VA2K and Caregiver Support Resource event which includes a short two-kilometer walk (1.24 miles).
Since 2011, more than $2.7 million in donations of these type have been raised nationally to help homeless Veterans. “By offering participants a way to help homeless Veterans while also promoting whole health and moving the body, the VA2K Walk & Roll is a positive event for both the community and VA,” said A. Rudy Klopfer, FACHE Executive Director/CEO – VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System.
Community and VA partners will be set up to share resources for Veterans and Caregivers.