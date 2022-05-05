Leavenworth VA2K and Caregiver Support Resource Fair!

As COVID-19 transmission cases are trending downward across the state, region, nation we are looking to decrease some visitation restrictions while continuing to safeguard the wellbeing of Veterans and the staff who care for them. Please note the following policies which are effective immediately:

Appointments only - No Walk-ins.

*However, we will not turn away anyone with a behavioral health or urgent medical need.

Visitation is limited to 1 guest for Veteran inpatients except for end-of-life circumstances.

For end-of-life, please contact us at 785-350-3111 (Topeka) or 913-682-2000 (Leavenworth) and press 0, to contact the specific inpatient unit where the Veteran is located in order to coordinate end-of-life visitation.

For all other inpatient visitation we will closely monitor the downward trend of Omicron and make decisions to allow visitation as it is safe to do so.

Veterans who require the assistance of a caregiver to attend their Outpatient appointment, are permitted to have one companion.

“Surgical” masks must be worn inside our facilities.

No cloth masks allowed - No Exceptions. These surgical masks are available at each entry/screening point throughout the medical centers