Kansas City, Kansas VA Outpatient Clinic - Open House!

image of Kansas City KS clinic

Kansas City, Kansas VA Outpatient Clinic Official Ribbon Cut & Open House

When
Friday, Jul 8, 2022
11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. CT
Where

Kansas City Kansas VA Clinic

Cost
Free

Registration

Announcing the Official Opening of our New Kansas City, Kansas VA Outpatient Clinic!

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) & Mr. Rudy Klopfer, Director/CEO of VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System proudly invite you to join us for the official ribbon cutting/open house event at the new Kansas City Kansas VA Outpatient Clinic.

 

 

