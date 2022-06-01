Kansas City, Kansas VA Outpatient Clinic - Open House!
Kansas City, Kansas VA Outpatient Clinic Official Ribbon Cut & Open House
- When
-
Friday, Jul 8, 2022
11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. CT
- Cost
- Free
Announcing the Official Opening of our New Kansas City, Kansas VA Outpatient Clinic!
U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) & Mr. Rudy Klopfer, Director/CEO of VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System proudly invite you to join us for the official ribbon cutting/open house event at the new Kansas City Kansas VA Outpatient Clinic.