VA American Braille Flag Dedication Junction City, KS

VA Eastern Kansas to host an American Braille Flag Dedication on 14 October 2022, Junction City, KS

VA Eastern Kansas to host an American Braille Flag Dedication on 14 October 2022 where we will be dedicating a donated tactile braille flag to honor our blind Veterans which will later be permanently displayed inside our Junction City Community Based Outreach Center (CBOC).

The ceremony will begin at 11am at the main flagpole directly across from the main CBOC entrance, at 1169 Southwind Dr, Junction City, KS.

Visually Impaired Veterans from the Visual Impairment Service Team (VIST) Program will be in attendance along with the Heartland Regional Group of the Blinded Veterans Association. The American Braille Flag Project’s goal is to place the American braille flag in all facilities visited by blind Veterans and blind Americans so that they may see the American braille flag by the touch of their fingers.

Visitors, staff and patients are welcome to attend the dedication ceremony.

Media wishing to attend the event should RSVP to sarah.dernovish@va.gov NLT noon on 13 October.