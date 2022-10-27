Native American Cultural Awareness Exhibition; Day 2 of Native American Heritage Month, Colmery-O’Neil VA Medical Center

The Colmery-O’Neil VA Medical Center celebrates and honors our Nation’s first peoples during Native American Heritage Month in November. We celebrate the resilience and contributions of Native Americans throughout the country.

Join us again on November 3rd at 11am for a Cultural Awareness Exhibition. To bring more awareness to the culture and customs of our neighboring tribal communities with disparities, we are providing a cultural awareness exhibition style dance that provides an opportunity for our system to learn, understand, and respect such a beautiful culture. Dancing is a tradition for many tribes within the United States included in their celebrations, ceremonies and pow wows throughout the year. Each dance is meaningful and important in conserving their culture and its traditions. Each dance along with its coinciding regalia has a meaning. This first time ever exhibit will provide the opportunity for a better understanding and respect for our fellow Native American and Alaskan Native Veterans.

Media are requested to RSVP NLT noon on 3 November to: sarah.dernovish@va.gov