Topeka VA Country Music Performance Event!

Topeka VA Country Music Performance Event! Monday 5/15 @430pm as Jared Blake

Two country music performers are making their way across Kansas and will be in Topeka on Monday 5/15. They have offered to put on a FREE concert for Staff and Veterans on Monday 5/15!

Join us by the gazebo in Topeka on Monday 5/15 @430pm as Jared Blake from 'The Voice' and Bigg Vinny from 'The Biggest Loser' put on a free country music concert for Staff and Veterans.

Please RSVP ASAP at VHAEKHPublicAffairsOffice@va.gov

SEE YA THERE!