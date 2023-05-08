Topeka VA Country Music Performance Event!
Topeka VA Country Music Performance Event! Monday 5/15 @430pm as Jared Blake
When:
Mon. May 15, 2023, 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm CT
Where:
Colmery-O'Neil Veterans' Administration Medical Center
2200 SW Gage, Topeka, Kansas, Gazebo behind Building 24
Cost:
Free
Two country music performers are making their way across Kansas and will be in Topeka on Monday 5/15. They have offered to put on a FREE concert for Staff and Veterans on Monday 5/15!
Join us by the gazebo in Topeka on Monday 5/15 @430pm as Jared Blake from 'The Voice' and Bigg Vinny from 'The Biggest Loser' put on a free country music concert for Staff and Veterans.
Please RSVP ASAP at VHAEKHPublicAffairsOffice@va.gov
