VetFest: Claims and Resources Fair!
Calling all Women Veterans who were exposed to burn pits or other toxins during deployment.
When:
Thu. Aug 22, 2024, 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm CT
Where:
New Junction City VA Clinic
1169 Southwind Drive
Junction City, KS
Cost:
Free
VetFest! Women Veterans and all Veterans Benefits, Claims and Resources Fair
Women Veterans and all Veterans and spouses welcome!
Military spouses who served are also veterans!
New VA clinic in Junction City, Kansas!
No appointments needed —Get these completed in one stop
- VA Service Connected Claims Filed/Updated on site
- PACT Act information
- Veterans Benefits information
- VA Health Care enrollment
- Surviving Spouse benefits
- Many other health and benefit resources....
Also Available:
- Tai Chi and Yoga Demonstrations
- VA Telehealth Demonstrations
- German Kitchen food truck
- Mobile VET Center
- New Clinic Tours
- Veterans and service organizations
- Community resources
And more….