Caregiver support
VA Eastern Kansas health care offers a number of services to support you and the Veteran you care for. Ask a caregiver support coordinator to help you find what you need, whether it's in-home help, someone to listen, or anything in between.
Connect with a support coordinator
Care we provide at VA Eastern Kansas health care
If you are a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting a VA Eastern Kansas caregiver support coordinator. We can help with:
- Getting caregiver assistance available through VA
- Matching you with services and benefits
- Connecting you with local resources and programs
Connect with our VA Eastern Kansas Caregiver Support staff by using Secure Messaging or
VA Caregiver Support Line
The Caregiver Support Line is available if you need support outside of the Eastern Kansas region, have questions about caregiver support services nationwide, or just need someone to listen right now.
Phone: 855-260-3274