Care we provide at VA Eastern Kansas health care

If you are a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting a VA Eastern Kansas caregiver support coordinator. We can help with:

Getting caregiver assistance available through VA

Matching you with services and benefits

Connecting you with local resources and programs

Connect with our VA Eastern Kansas Caregiver Support staff by using Secure Messaging or

VA Caregiver Support Line

The Caregiver Support Line is available if you need support outside of the Eastern Kansas region, have questions about caregiver support services nationwide, or just need someone to listen right now.

Phone: 855-260-3274