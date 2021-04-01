 Skip to Content

Locations

Make an appointment
View all health services
Register for care

Main locations

Colmery-O'Neil Veterans' Administration Medical Center

2200 Southwest Gage Boulevard
Topeka, KS 66622-0001
Directions
Main phone: 785-350-3111
Mental health clinic: 785-350-3111 x53475
added new high resolution photo of Colmery-ONeil VA Medical Center

Dwight D. Eisenhower Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

4101 4th Street Trafficway
Leavenworth, KS 66048-5014
Directions
Main phone: 913-682-2000
Mental health clinic: 913-682-2000 x53021
photo of Dwight D. Eisenhower Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Health clinic locations

Chanute VA Clinic

629 South Plummer, Suite D
Chanute, KS 66720-1928
Directions
Main phone: 620-431-4000
Chanute VA Clinic

Fort Scott VA Clinic

902 South Horton Street
Fort Scott, KS 66701-2438
Directions
Main phone: 620-223-8655
Mental health clinic: 785-350-3111 x54335
Fort Scott VA Clinic

Garnett VA Clinic

421 South Maple Street
Garnett, KS 66032-1334
Directions
Main phone: 800-574-8387 x54453
Garnett VA Clinic

Lawrence VA Clinic

4821 Quail Crest Place
Lawrence, KS 66049-3839
Directions
Main phone: 800-574-8387 x54650
Mental health clinic: 785-350-3111 x54335
Lawrence VA Clinic

Lieutenant General Richard J. Seitz Community-Based Outpatient Clinic

1169 Southwind Drive
Junction City, KS 66441-2644
Directions
Main phone: 800-574-8387 x54670
Mental health clinic: 785-350-3111 x54335
Lieutenant General Richard J. Seitz Community-Based Outpatient Clinic

Platte City VA Clinic

2303 Higgins Road, Suite F
Platte City, MO 64079-7101
Directions
Main phone: 913-758-6980
Platte City VA Clinic

St. Joseph VA Clinic

3302 South Belt Highway, Suite P
St. Joseph, MO 64503-1534
Directions
Main phone: 913-758-6925
Mental health clinic: 913-682-2000
St. Joseph VA Clinic

Wyandotte County VA Clinic

21 North 12th Street, Suite 110
Kansas City, KS 66102-5161
Directions
Main phone: 913-758-6990
Mental health clinic: 913-682-2000
Wyandotte County VA Clinic

Other nearby VA locations