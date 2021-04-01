Locations
Main locations
Colmery-O'Neil Veterans' Administration Medical Center
2200 Southwest Gage Boulevard
Topeka, KS 66622-0001
Main phone: 785-350-3111
Mental health clinic: 785-350-3111 x53475
Dwight D. Eisenhower Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
4101 4th Street Trafficway
Leavenworth, KS 66048-5014
Main phone: 913-682-2000
Mental health clinic: 913-682-2000 x53021
Health clinic locations
Chanute VA Clinic
629 South Plummer, Suite D
Chanute, KS 66720-1928
Main phone: 620-431-4000
Fort Scott VA Clinic
902 South Horton Street
Fort Scott, KS 66701-2438
Main phone: 620-223-8655
Garnett VA Clinic
421 South Maple Street
Garnett, KS 66032-1334
Main phone: 800-574-8387 x54453
Lawrence VA Clinic
4821 Quail Crest Place
Lawrence, KS 66049-3839
Main phone: 800-574-8387 x54650
Lieutenant General Richard J. Seitz Community-Based Outpatient Clinic
1169 Southwind Drive
Junction City, KS 66441-2644
Main phone: 800-574-8387 x54670
Platte City VA Clinic
2303 Higgins Road, Suite F
Platte City, MO 64079-7101
Main phone: 913-758-6980
St. Joseph VA Clinic
3302 South Belt Highway, Suite P
St. Joseph, MO 64503-1534
Main phone: 913-758-6925
Mental health clinic: 913-682-2000
Wyandotte County VA Clinic
21 North 12th Street, Suite 110
Kansas City, KS 66102-5161
Main phone: 913-758-6990
Mental health clinic: 913-682-2000