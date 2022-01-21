Campus map
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.
Directions
From Interstate 70
Traveling on I-70 take the Gage Boulevard exit and continue south to 21st street. The Medical Center is will be located on the left.
From I-470
Traveling on I-470 take the Gage Boulevard exit and continue north to 21st street. The Medical Center is located on the right.
From U.S. Route 75 north
Traveling south on U.S. Route 75, take the I-70 East/Gage Boulevard exit. Take the Gage Boulevard exit and continue south to 21st street. The Medical Center is located on the left.
From U.S. Route 75 south
Traveling north on U.S. Route 75, continue on U.S. Route 75 (Topeka Boulevard) to 29th street. Turn left (west) on 29th street, continue to Gage Boulevard turn right (north) on Gage go towards 21st street.
Get custom directions from Google Maps
Additional GPS information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
Colmery-O'Neil Veterans' Administration Medical Center
2200 Southwest Gage Boulevard
Topeka, KS 66622-0001
Intersection: Southwest Gage Boulevard and Southwest 21st Street
Coordinates: 39°1'38.44"N 95°43'29.66"W