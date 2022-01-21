Campus map

The recent arrival of the Omicron COVID-19 variant has resulted in a surge of positive COVID-19 transmission cases across the state. In an effort to continue safeguarding the wellbeing of Veterans and the staff who care for them, the following policies are effective immediately:

Appointments only - No Walk-ins.

No Walk-ins. All Visitation is prohibited except for end-of-life circumstances.

Please contact us at 785-350-3111 (Topeka) or 913-682-2000 (Leavenworth) and press 0, to contact the specific inpatient unit where the Veteran is located in order to coordinate end-of-life visitation.

Veterans who require the assistance of a caregiver to attend their Outpatient appointment, are permitted to have one companion.

“Surgical” masks must be worn inside our facilities.

No cloth masks allowed - No Exceptions. These surgical masks are available at each entry/screening point throughout the medical centers