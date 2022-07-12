Ribbon-cutting held for new VA Outpatient Clinic in KCK

PRESS RELEASE

July 12, 2022

Kansas City , KS — A ribbon-cutting was held Friday for a new VA Outpatient Clinic at 9201 Parallel Parkway, Kansas City, Kansas.

The new clinic will offer primary care and specialty health services such as mental health care and laboratory services.

U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas, participated in the ribbon-cutting and gave this statement:

"On Friday, it was great to be with veterans in Kansas City as we officially opened a new VA Outpatient Clinic. To open the new VA Outpatient Clinic, we were joined by the first patient to be seen at the clinic and navy veteran, Carroll Hill. Mr. Hill’s grandfather was also the first American drafted in WWI. This is a family that is truly dedicated to serving our country and I thank them for their service. There is no group of individuals I hold in higher regard than those who have served our country, and I’m pleased that this new VA Outpatient Clinic will help veterans like Mr. Hill. This VA Outpatient Clinic will offer many important services to veterans in the KC-area including primary care, labs, pharmacies, tele-health and behavioral-health services.

“During the ceremony today, we were also joined by Paul Mimms, the Vice President of the National Blinded Veterans Association. Mr. Mimms presented the VA Outpatient Clinic with a Bronze Braille Flag to be on display at the clinic. I appreciate all Mr. Mimms does for veterans in Kansas and across our country, and I look forward to displaying a replica of the Bronze Braille Flag in my office. Thank you to Director Rudy Klopfer, Joseph Burks and everyone in the Eastern Kansas VA Health System, as well as Bill Turner, Director of the Kansas Commission of Veterans Affairs, for your commitment to serving our veterans.”