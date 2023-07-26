VA Eastern Kansas Healthcare System Receives 5 Star CMS Quality Rating

PRESS RELEASE

July 26, 2023

Topeka , KS — Today VA Eastern Kansas Healthcare System (VAEKHCS) announced that it received the highest achievable quality rating of 5 stars from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). This is the first time CMS has included VA facilities in their annual Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings

The CMS ( Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ) uses 5 categories –mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience and hospital environment, and timely and effective care – to award a quality rating for each hospital. The more stars (out of 5), the better a hospital performed on the available quality measures.

VAEKHCS outperformed non-VA hospitals in measures related to hospital environment and readmissions. Additionally, VAEKHCS was 1 of only 2 hospitals in Veterans Integrated Service Network 15 (VISN 15) to receive a 5 Star Rating. VISN 15 includes 8 VA hospitals in Kansas, Missouri, and Illinois.

Overall, 67% of VA hospitals included in the CMS annual Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings received either 4 or 5 stars, compared to only 41% of non-VA hospitals. These findings are the latest in a series of recent evaluations showing the effectiveness of VA health care compared to non-VA health care. VA hospitals outperformed non-VA hospitals on all 10 core patient satisfaction metrics in the recent Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems Star Ratings, and a recent systematic review of more than 40 peer-reviewed studies found that VA health care is consistently as good as — or better than — non-VA health care.

“Earning a CMS Rating of 5 Stars is a tremendous accomplishment. This achievement is due to our team members’ dedication and commitment to providing high quality care and the best customer service to America’s heroes. It’s important to us that Veterans know when they visit a VA Eastern Kansas Healthcare System facility, they are receiving a 5 Star Experience that matches or even surpasses the quality of care at community hospitals,” stated Mr. Rudy Klopfer, Director and CEO of VA Eastern Kanas Healthcare System.