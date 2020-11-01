Operating status

 Skip to Content

VA Eastern Kansas health care facility operating statuses and emergency information.

Facility operating statuses

Colmery-O'Neil Veterans' Administration Medical Center
Normal services and hours
Dwight D. Eisenhower Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Normal services and hours
Chanute VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Fort Scott VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Garnett VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Lawrence VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Lieutenant General Richard J. Seitz Community-Based Outpatient Clinic
Normal services and hours
Platte City VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
St. Joseph VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Wyandotte County VA Clinic
Normal services and hours

Emergency information

Patient resources

Emergency: 911

Veterans crisis line: 800-273-8255, select 1

24-hour nurse:

Change your appointment: 785-350-3111 or 800-574-8387, select 1

National veterans helpline: 800-507-4571

Patient locator: 785-350-3111 or 800-574-8387, select 0

Pharmacy refill: 785-350-4545 or 888-613-3977

Staff locator: Not Available

Telephone care: