Mr. Klopfer is responsible for a two campus VA Health Care System in Topeka and Leavenworth, Kansas. VA Eastern Kansas is a 1c complexity health care system comprising 450 operating beds which includes 138 long term care beds, a 150-bed domiciliary, and 8 community-based clinics in eastern Kansas and northwestern Missouri. He provides care to over 41,500 Veterans in a 37-county area with more than 2000 employees. VAEKHCS offers significant inpatient and outpatient services with a focus on primary care, mental health treatment and extended care. Mr. Klopfer’s last assignment was at Durham, North Carolina VA Medical Center where he served as Associate Director from August 2009. He also served as Acting Director at the Durham VAMC from February to July 2012. From July-August 2013, Mr. Klopfer served a 45-day detail as the Acting Director at St. Louis VA.