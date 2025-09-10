Mr. Clapp is responsible for executive oversight of the provision of care and professional nursing practice in the Primary and Specialty Care Outpatient Clinics, Home Based Primary Care, Telephone Triage, Telehealth, Inpatient Acute Care Units, Surgical Services Department, Ambulatory Procedure Units, Emergency Departments, Inpatient/Outpatient Behavioral Health Units, and Community Living Centers. Mr. Clapp also has executive oversight for the Sterile Processing Service and Community Care Network Service Line.

A native of central Iowa, he earned a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Nursing from the University of Iowa in 1991. He received a Master’s of Science Degree in Nursing for Health Care Systems Management from Loyola University New Orleans in 2007.

Mr. Clapp, who began serving with VA in May of 1996, joined us here at VAEKHCS from Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital where he was an Associate Chief Nurse since June 2017. Mr. Clapp has also worked in progressive nursing and leadership-management positions at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital, West Texas VA Health Care System, and Amarillo VA Health Care System. He continues to serve as a National Staffing Methodology Consultant for the Office of Nursing Service (ONS) at VA Central Office since 2015.