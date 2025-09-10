Dominique Henderson is a native of Kansas City with over 20 years of Healthcare and Business Operations leadership within the federal government. Most recently, Mr. Henderson has served as Chief of EMS at the KCVA Medical Center. Within that role, he was appointed to the Director's Advisory Board for central office EPS, and as the VISN 15 EMS Liaison. Prior to that Mr. Henderson served within the Fiscal Office of the VA Heartland Network VISN 15 as a MCA Site Manager. Mr. Henderson's previous experience includes Asst. Chief, EMS (EKHCS – 2017-2018), Supervisory, ECS (VA Palo Alto HCS - 2015-2017), and Office Automation/MLT, HKA Supervisor (KCVA 2009 – 2015).

A US Army/Army National Guard Veteran, he has served from September 2003 to present with an effective retirement date of December 2023. Mr. Henderson holds an MBA from the University of Arkansas-Grantham and a Bachelor's in Healthcare Administration from the University of Phoenix. Mr. Henderson's leadership style is to provide innovative, servant leadership to Veterans, visitors, staff, and stakeholders to maximize the best healthcare. Mr. Henderson is a VHA certified mentor and passionate about the continued development of tomorrow's leaders.