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Pharmacy Residency Program

The VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System (VAEKHCS) PGY1 Pharmacy Residency is a one-year post graduate experiential educational program which provides a well-rounded training experience with focus on ambulatory care, mental health, and geriatrics. Residents will gain experience in Ambulatory Care, Acute Care, Mental Health, Pharmacy Operations and Leadership. Residents may individualize their experience by choosing from a wide range of electives to fit their specific interests.

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About the Program

The pharmacy residency at the VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System (VAEKHCS) is an ASHP accredited training program.  It is co-located at the Colmery-O’Neil campus in Topeka, KS and the Dwight D. Eisenhower campus in Leavenworth, KS. 

Our PGY1 residency program builds upon Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) education and outcomes to develop pharmacist practitioners with knowledge, skills, and abilities as defined in the educational competency areas, goals, and objectives. Residents who successfully complete our PGY1 residency programs will be skilled in diverse patient care, practice management, leadership, and education, and be prepared to provide patient care, seek board certification in pharmacotherapy (i.e., BCPS), and pursue advanced education and training opportunities including postgraduate year two (PGY2) residency programs. 

We offer a progressive training atmosphere where pharmacists may prescribe medications, order laboratory/diagnostic tests and place consults to other services within a scope of practice. Residents learn to provide proactive, patient-centered care in multiple different clinical settings.  The Eastern Kansas Health Care System (EKHCS) pharmacy practice model integrates traditional distributive duties with advanced clinical roles.

Aside from required residency learning experiences, residents can choose from a variety of elective experiences.  EKHCS also provides introductory and advanced experiential practice experiences for pharmacy students from the University of Kansas.  Residents may be provided with the opportunity to instruct and precept students while on service.

Annual Program Start Date: June 14th 2027

Number of Positions: 2

Annual Salary: $50,497.00 (subject to change to match national VA standards)

Program Mission

Mission Statement:

"To fulfill President Lincoln’s promise to care for those who have served in our nation’s military and for their families, caregivers and survivors."

Vision Statement: 

"To provide veterans the world-class benefits and services they have earned– and to do so by adhering to the highest standards of compassion, commitment, excellence, professionalism, integrity, accountability, and stewardship."

How to Apply

Our PGY1 program currently offers (2) positions through the ASHP National Matching Service (program code 172413). All applications must be completed online via the Pharmacy Online Residency Centralized Application Service at: PhORCAS

 

Standard Requirements for an application in PhORCAS include:

1) Completion of required PhORCAS application

2) Curriculum Vitae (CV)

3) Letter of Intent

4) Three (3) Letters of Reference

5) Official PharmD program transcripts

 

Additional Requirements: U. S. Citizenship

Information for Application Process

ASHP Residency Directory Name: VA - Topeka, KS - Eastern Kansas Health Care System - Colmery-O’Neil Campus

ASHP Residency Directory Number: 62001

Residency type: PGY1

PhORCAS Number:  19543

National Matching Service (NMS) Number: 172413

 

Application Deadline: January 2

An interview is required for consideration. Interview offers are extended early to mid January and interviews are conducted in late January through early February.

If you have any questions, please contact jennifer.thomas99@va.gov

Curriculum

The following is a list of REQUIRED rotations:

  • Orientation (2 weeks)
  • Acute Medicine (6 weeks)
  • Anticoagulation (4 weeks)
  • Ambulatory Care (6 weeks)
  • Home Based Primary Care (4 weeks)
  • Acute Psychiatry (4 weeks)
  • Pharmacy Operations (50 weeks longitudinal with 4-week focused block)
  • Practice Management and Leadership (52 week longitudinal with two 2-week focused blocks)
  • Projects (52 weeks longitudinal)
  • VA Teaching and Precepting Certificate Program (52 weeks longitudinal)

 

The following is a list of ELECTIVE rotations:

  • Elective Learning Experiences (may select up to four):
  • Advanced Ambulatory Care (4 weeks)
  • Advanced Home-Based Primary Care (4 weeks)
  • Advanced Pharmacogenomics (4 weeks)
  • Residential Rehabilitation Programs- Mental Health and PTSD (4 weeks)
  • Cardiology (4 weeks)
  • Infectious Disease/Antimicrobial Stewardship (4 weeks)
  • Pharmacogenomics (4 weeks)
  • Rural Health/Population Management (4 weeks)
  • Substance Use Disorders (4 weeks)
  • Outpatient Psychiatry (4 weeks)

*Program may be able to offer other experiences based on interest and preceptor availability


Staffing:

  •  1 weekend per month
  • 1 four-hour evening shift per week
  • 1 major holiday (Thanksgiving),and one minor holiday (MLK or President's Day)

Program Preceptors

For a current list of Pharmacy preceptors, please see our 'PGY1 Program Preceptors' page. 

Benefits / Eligibility

Benefits

  • Health and life insurance
  • 13 days of sick leave
  • 13 days of paid-time-off
  • Paid administrative leave for conferences and educational events
  • 9 Paid federal holidays
  • Competitive stipend
  • Free parking

Eligibility

  • United States Citizen
  • Pharm.D. degree from a school of pharmacy accredited by the American Council of Pharmaceutical Education (ACPE)
  • Be licensed or eligible for licensure as a pharmacist in any U.S. state.

About Topeka, Lawrence, and Leavenworth, Kansas

The Colmery-O’Neil VA is in Topeka, Kansas just 25 miles west of Lawrence and 66 miles west of Kansas City. The Dwight D. Eisenhower VA is in Leavenworth, Kansas just 35 miles east of Lawrence and 30 miles northwest of Kansas City. There is plenty to do in the Topeka, Lawrence, Leavenworth, and Kansas City as well as the surrounding areas.  Overall, it is a great place for people of all ages. See the links below for more info. 

Kansas Travel

Visit Kansas City

 

About Topeka:

Brown vs. Board Historical Museum

Capital City

Combat Air Museum

Lake Shawnee

Local restaurants and bars 

Multiple parks and trails

Shawnee Lake

Topeka Performing Arts Center

Topeka Symphony

Topeka Zoological Parks

Washburn University

Washburn University athletics

 

About Lawrence:

Art in the Park

Bicycle friendly community

Clinton Lake

Disc golf

Dog Days

Dole Institute of Politics Museum

Home of the University of Kansas

Live music

Local boutiques and shops

Vital Downtown

Multiple parks and trails

Natural History Museum

Spencer Museum of Art

University of Kansas athletics

 

About Leavenworth:

Known for being the First City in Kansas

Minutes from Fort Leavenworth Military Base

Frontier Army Museum

Parker Carousel Museum

28-block historic district with many locally owned shops and restaurants

Minutes from The Legends Outlet Shopping and Entertainment District

Minutes from Kansas Speedway, Sporting KC soccer venue, and KC Monarchs baseball venue

Approximately 30-45 minutes to all major attractions Kansas City Metro attractions

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Contact Us

 

Residency Program Director:

Jennifer Thomas, PharmD

jennifer.thomas99@va.gov

 

Current Pharmacy Resident:

Madison Shotton, PharmD

madison.shotton@va.gov

 

 

 

Last updated: 