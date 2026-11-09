Pharmacy Residency Program
The VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System (VAEKHCS) PGY1 Pharmacy Residency is a one-year post graduate experiential educational program which provides a well-rounded training experience with focus on ambulatory care, mental health, and geriatrics. Residents will gain experience in Ambulatory Care, Acute Care, Mental Health, Pharmacy Operations and Leadership. Residents may individualize their experience by choosing from a wide range of electives to fit their specific interests.
About the Program
The pharmacy residency at the VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System (VAEKHCS) is an ASHP accredited training program. It is co-located at the Colmery-O’Neil campus in Topeka, KS and the Dwight D. Eisenhower campus in Leavenworth, KS.
Our PGY1 residency program builds upon Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) education and outcomes to develop pharmacist practitioners with knowledge, skills, and abilities as defined in the educational competency areas, goals, and objectives. Residents who successfully complete our PGY1 residency programs will be skilled in diverse patient care, practice management, leadership, and education, and be prepared to provide patient care, seek board certification in pharmacotherapy (i.e., BCPS), and pursue advanced education and training opportunities including postgraduate year two (PGY2) residency programs.
We offer a progressive training atmosphere where pharmacists may prescribe medications, order laboratory/diagnostic tests and place consults to other services within a scope of practice. Residents learn to provide proactive, patient-centered care in multiple different clinical settings. The Eastern Kansas Health Care System (EKHCS) pharmacy practice model integrates traditional distributive duties with advanced clinical roles.
Aside from required residency learning experiences, residents can choose from a variety of elective experiences. EKHCS also provides introductory and advanced experiential practice experiences for pharmacy students from the University of Kansas. Residents may be provided with the opportunity to instruct and precept students while on service.
Annual Program Start Date: June 14th 2027
Number of Positions: 2
Annual Salary: $50,497.00 (subject to change to match national VA standards)
Program Mission
Mission Statement:
"To fulfill President Lincoln’s promise to care for those who have served in our nation’s military and for their families, caregivers and survivors."
Vision Statement:
"To provide veterans the world-class benefits and services they have earned– and to do so by adhering to the highest standards of compassion, commitment, excellence, professionalism, integrity, accountability, and stewardship."
How to Apply
Our PGY1 program currently offers (2) positions through the ASHP National Matching Service (program code 172413). All applications must be completed online via the Pharmacy Online Residency Centralized Application Service at: PhORCAS
Standard Requirements for an application in PhORCAS include:
1) Completion of required PhORCAS application
2) Curriculum Vitae (CV)
3) Letter of Intent
4) Three (3) Letters of Reference
5) Official PharmD program transcripts
Additional Requirements: U. S. Citizenship
Information for Application Process
ASHP Residency Directory Name: VA - Topeka, KS - Eastern Kansas Health Care System - Colmery-O’Neil Campus
ASHP Residency Directory Number: 62001
Residency type: PGY1
PhORCAS Number: 19543
National Matching Service (NMS) Number: 172413
Application Deadline: January 2
An interview is required for consideration. Interview offers are extended early to mid January and interviews are conducted in late January through early February.
If you have any questions, please contact jennifer.thomas99@va.gov
Curriculum
The following is a list of REQUIRED rotations:
- Orientation (2 weeks)
- Acute Medicine (6 weeks)
- Anticoagulation (4 weeks)
- Ambulatory Care (6 weeks)
- Home Based Primary Care (4 weeks)
- Acute Psychiatry (4 weeks)
- Pharmacy Operations (50 weeks longitudinal with 4-week focused block)
- Practice Management and Leadership (52 week longitudinal with two 2-week focused blocks)
- Projects (52 weeks longitudinal)
- VA Teaching and Precepting Certificate Program (52 weeks longitudinal)
The following is a list of ELECTIVE rotations:
- Elective Learning Experiences (may select up to four):
- Advanced Ambulatory Care (4 weeks)
- Advanced Home-Based Primary Care (4 weeks)
- Advanced Pharmacogenomics (4 weeks)
- Residential Rehabilitation Programs- Mental Health and PTSD (4 weeks)
- Cardiology (4 weeks)
- Infectious Disease/Antimicrobial Stewardship (4 weeks)
- Pharmacogenomics (4 weeks)
- Rural Health/Population Management (4 weeks)
- Substance Use Disorders (4 weeks)
- Outpatient Psychiatry (4 weeks)
*Program may be able to offer other experiences based on interest and preceptor availability
Staffing:
- 1 weekend per month
- 1 four-hour evening shift per week
- 1 major holiday (Thanksgiving),and one minor holiday (MLK or President's Day)
Program Preceptors
Benefits / Eligibility
Benefits
- Health and life insurance
- 13 days of sick leave
- 13 days of paid-time-off
- Paid administrative leave for conferences and educational events
- 9 Paid federal holidays
- Competitive stipend
- Free parking
Eligibility
- United States Citizen
- Pharm.D. degree from a school of pharmacy accredited by the American Council of Pharmaceutical Education (ACPE)
- Be licensed or eligible for licensure as a pharmacist in any U.S. state.
About Topeka, Lawrence, and Leavenworth, Kansas
The Colmery-O’Neil VA is in Topeka, Kansas just 25 miles west of Lawrence and 66 miles west of Kansas City. The Dwight D. Eisenhower VA is in Leavenworth, Kansas just 35 miles east of Lawrence and 30 miles northwest of Kansas City. There is plenty to do in the Topeka, Lawrence, Leavenworth, and Kansas City as well as the surrounding areas. Overall, it is a great place for people of all ages. See the links below for more info.
About Topeka:
Brown vs. Board Historical Museum
Capital City
Combat Air Museum
Lake Shawnee
Local restaurants and bars
Multiple parks and trails
Shawnee Lake
Topeka Performing Arts Center
Topeka Symphony
Topeka Zoological Parks
Washburn University
Washburn University athletics
About Lawrence:
Art in the Park
Bicycle friendly community
Clinton Lake
Disc golf
Dog Days
Dole Institute of Politics Museum
Home of the University of Kansas
Live music
Local boutiques and shops
Vital Downtown
Multiple parks and trails
Natural History Museum
Spencer Museum of Art
University of Kansas athletics
About Leavenworth:
Known for being the First City in Kansas
Minutes from Fort Leavenworth Military Base
Frontier Army Museum
Parker Carousel Museum
28-block historic district with many locally owned shops and restaurants
Minutes from The Legends Outlet Shopping and Entertainment District
Minutes from Kansas Speedway, Sporting KC soccer venue, and KC Monarchs baseball venue
Approximately 30-45 minutes to all major attractions Kansas City Metro attractions
Contact Us
Residency Program Director:
Jennifer Thomas, PharmD
Current Pharmacy Resident:
Madison Shotton, PharmD