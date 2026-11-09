Pharmacy Residency Program

About the Program

The pharmacy residency at the VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System (VAEKHCS) is an ASHP accredited training program. It is co-located at the Colmery-O’Neil campus in Topeka, KS and the Dwight D. Eisenhower campus in Leavenworth, KS.

Our PGY1 residency program builds upon Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) education and outcomes to develop pharmacist practitioners with knowledge, skills, and abilities as defined in the educational competency areas, goals, and objectives. Residents who successfully complete our PGY1 residency programs will be skilled in diverse patient care, practice management, leadership, and education, and be prepared to provide patient care, seek board certification in pharmacotherapy (i.e., BCPS), and pursue advanced education and training opportunities including postgraduate year two (PGY2) residency programs.

We offer a progressive training atmosphere where pharmacists may prescribe medications, order laboratory/diagnostic tests and place consults to other services within a scope of practice. Residents learn to provide proactive, patient-centered care in multiple different clinical settings. The Eastern Kansas Health Care System (EKHCS) pharmacy practice model integrates traditional distributive duties with advanced clinical roles.

Aside from required residency learning experiences, residents can choose from a variety of elective experiences. EKHCS also provides introductory and advanced experiential practice experiences for pharmacy students from the University of Kansas. Residents may be provided with the opportunity to instruct and precept students while on service.

Annual Program Start Date: June 14th 2027

Number of Positions: 2

Annual Salary: $50,497.00 (subject to change to match national VA standards)