About the program

The Psychology Internship Program at VA Eastern Kansas Health Care is fully accredited by the American Psychological Association. The VAEK internship is generalist training, with positions on both the Leavenworth and Topeka campuses. Applicants may apply to either campus or both campuses, and their cover letters should clearly be specific to which campuses they are applying. Please see the training brochure below for specific program, application and eligibility information.