Psychology Internship Program
VA Eastern Kansas Health Care Service Psychology Internship Training Program values diversity and welcomes people with diverse backgrounds. We seek to create an environment welcoming of diverse interns and to provide clinical care respectful of human diversity. The Medical Center strives to create a therapeutic environment for, and ensure ethical treatment of, patients with diverse backgrounds and characteristics. Thus, an important goal of the program is to increase interns’ knowledge and skills in working with a wide range of clients from different backgrounds.
About the program
The Psychology Internship Program at VA Eastern Kansas Health Care is fully accredited by the American Psychological Association. The VAEK internship is generalist training, with positions on both the Leavenworth and Topeka campuses. Applicants may apply to either campus or both campuses, and their cover letters should clearly be specific to which campuses they are applying. Please see the training brochure below for specific program, application and eligibility information.
Application Information
Application Due Date: November 15
APPIC Match Number Leavenworth: 130411
APPIC Match Number Topeka: 130412
Commission of Accreditation (CoA)
Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation
Education Directorate
American Psychological Association
750 First Street, NE
Washington, DC 20002-4242
Admissions, Support and Placement Data
The VAEKHCS Psychology Internship Program outlines admissions criteria, financial support, and career placement for doctoral psychology interns. It provides supervised clinical training with a focus on competency development while serving veterans. Accsess our Admissions, Support and Placement Data page for details.
Contact Us
Jamye Brown PH.D.
Director of Training, VAEK
VA Eastern Kansas health care
Phone:
Email: jamye.brown@va.gov
Evelyn Letsch PH.D.
Associate Director of Training, VAEK
VA Eastern Kansas health care
Phone:
Email: evelyn.letsch@va.gov