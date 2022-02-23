Psychology Internship Program

The recent arrival of the Omicron COVID-19 variant has resulted in a surge of positive COVID-19 transmission cases across the state. In an effort to continue safeguarding the wellbeing of Veterans and the staff who care for them, the following policies are effective immediately:

Appointments only - No Walk-ins.

*However, we will not turn away anyone with a behavioral health or urgent medical need.

All Visitation is prohibited except for end-of-life circumstances.

Please contact us at 785-350-3111 (Topeka) or 913-682-2000 (Leavenworth) and press 0, to contact the specific inpatient unit where the Veteran is located in order to coordinate end-of-life visitation.

For all other inpatient visitation we will closely monitor the downward trend of Omicron and make decisions to allow visitation as it is safe to do so.

Veterans who require the assistance of a caregiver to attend their Outpatient appointment, are permitted to have one companion.

“Surgical” masks must be worn inside our facilities.

No cloth masks allowed - No Exceptions. These surgical masks are available at each entry/screening point throughout the medical centers