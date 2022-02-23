Psychology Internship Program
VA Eastern Kansas Health Care Service Psychology Internship Training Program values diversity in staff, interns, and Veteran consumers. Our program welcomes people with diverse backgrounds and characteristics. We seek to create a training environment welcoming of diverse interns and to provide clinical care respectful of human diversity. The Medical Center strives to create a therapeutic environment for, and ensure ethical treatment of, patients with diverse backgrounds and characteristics. Thus, an important goal of the training program is to increase interns’ knowledge and skills in working with a wide range of clients from different cultural backgrounds.
About the program
The Psychology Internship Program at VA Eastern Kansas Health Care is fully accredited by the American Psychological Association. The VAEK internship is generalist training, with positions on both the Leavenworth and Topeka campuses. Applicants may apply to either campus or both campuses, and their cover letters should clearly be specific to which campuses they are applying. Please see the training brochure (link below) for specific program, application and eligibility information.
Application Information
Application Due Date: November 15
APPIC Match Number Leavenworth: 130411
APPIC Match Number Topeka: 130412
Commission of Accreditation (CoA)
Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation
Education Directorate
American Psychological Association
750 First Street, NE
Washington, DC 20002-4242
Application downloads
Click the document links below to download our Application Brochure and Admissions, Support and Placement Data.
Contact Us
Jamye Brown PH.D.
Director of Training, VAEK
VA Eastern Kansas health care
Phone: 785-350-3111 Ext. 520575
Email: jamye.brown@va.gov
Evelyn Letsch PH.D.
Associate Director of Training, VAEK
VA Eastern Kansas health care
Phone: 913-682-2000 x53566
Email: evelyn.letsch@va.gov