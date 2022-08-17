Whole Health
VA Whole Health is a cutting-edge approach to care that supports your health and well-being. Whole Health centers around what matters to you, not what is the matter with you. This means your health team will get to know you as a person, before working with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
Whole Health Veteran Classes
ALL Veterans are welcome!
Join us in one of our entry level classes to learn more about what Whole Health is and resources available to you through VA Eastern Kansas! Call (913) 682-2000 , ext. 52713 or send a message via MyHealtheVet (secure messaging address EKHCS, Whole Health _WH) to enroll.
Don't wait to enroll to get started on your health and wellbeing journey! You can begin with completing your Personal Health Plan found in the link below.
During the Introduction to Whole Health class, Veterans learn more about the Whole Health approach to care, the concepts behind Whole Health living, and complete a Personal Health Inventory.
This class is offered virtually and in person on the Topeka and Leavenworth campuses. Spouses and caregivers are welcome to attend!
Taking Charge of My Life and Health is a 6-week group course that provides an opportunity for more self-exploration, self-care, and goal creation around what really matters to the Veteran. Through this offering, together Veterans explore their new missions, delve into each aspect of the Whole Health circle, and begin to create an overarching personal health plan.
This class is currently offered virtually on the following days and times:
- Co-ed group: Tuesday's, 14:00 - 15:30; Thursday's, 10:00 - 11:30
- Women's group: Thursday's, 14:00 - 15:30
Yoga is a mind and body practice with origins in ancient Indian philosophy. The various styles of yoga typically combine physical postures, breathing techniques, and meditation or relaxation. It has been recommended as a first line treatment for acute and chronic low back pain. Whether you're struggling with pain or interested in learning more about mind-body practice, yoga is available to you at VA Eastern Kansas!
Tai Chi is an ancient Chinese mind-body exercise rooted in traditional Chinese medicine, martial arts and Chinese philosophy. Training with a calm mind in the slow, circular and intentional movements of Tai Chi strengthens and integrates the mind and body. An excellent exercise for persons of all ages and all abilities, Tai Chi enhances relaxation, focus, posture, balance, strength, coordination, immune response and mood.
Coaching
Whole Health Coaching
Whole Health Coaches work with Veterans one-on-one and in group settings to empower the Veteran to develop and achieve self-determined goals related to health and wellness. Coaches support Veterans in identifying internal and external resources, and in developing self-management strategies for making sustainable, healthy lifestyle, behavior changes. As partners and facilitators, coaches support Veterans in achieving health and behavioral goals while collaborating with the Veteran’s healthcare team. Coaches assist Veterans to use their insight, personal strengths and resources, goal setting, action steps and accountability toward whole health changes.
Telephone Lifestyle Coaching
In addition to Whole Health coaching, VAEK also offers Telephone Lifestyle Coaching (TLC). TLC is a 10-session protocol offered Monday - Friday, 7AM - 10PM via telephone for those who would like additional support in any of the following areas: Striving for a healthy weight, healthy eating habits, increasing physical activity, limiting alcohol use, and managing stress. This option is great for those who need availability after business hours or who have already engaged in Whole Health coaching and would like continued support on their goals.
*Please call (913) 682-2000 , ext. 52713, or secure message EKHCS, Whole Health _WH for additional questions or to enroll!
Components of Proactive Health and Well-Being
The Components of Proactive Health and Well-Being picture will help you think about your whole health. All of the areas in the circle are important. They are all connected. Improving one area can benefit other areas in your life and influence your overall physical, emotional, and mental health and well-being.
The inner circle represents you, your values and what really matters to you. Being in a state of mindful awareness helps you identify what matters to you. The next circle is your self-care. These are the circumstances and choices you make in your everyday life to take care of you. The next ring represents professional care you receive. Professional care may include typical medical interventions like examinations, tests, medications tests, medications and counseling. This circle also includes complementary approaches such as acupuncture, chiropractic care and other mind-body therapies. The outer ring represents the people and groups to whom you are connected.
The Circle of Health
The Circle of Health illustrates the big picture connections between your health and other aspects of your life. Whole health opens the door to discuss not only your health conditions, but the things that impact your well-being.
Me
The innermost circle represents each of us as unique individuals. We start at the middle saying, “I am the expert on my life, values, goals, and priorities. Only I can know what really matters to ME. This knowledge needs to be what drives my health and my healthcare. I am the most important person when it comes to making choices that influence my health and well-being. I am the leader of my team, and my medical team professionals are some of the invited players.”
Examples of the types of services Veterans can access and use to support this area include (but are not limited to):
- What REALLY matters to you in your life?
- What do you want your health for?
- What is your vision of your best possible health?
Mindful Awareness
Mindfulness is being fully aware, or paying attention, to the present moment. Sometimes, we go through our daily lives on autopilot with a tendency to dwell on the past or plan events in the future. At times we struggle to pay attention to what is happening right now; without judging or trying to fix it. Being mindful, or aware, allows you to make conscious proactive choices about every aspect of your health. Mindfulness connects you to each component of your well-being, and to your whole self.
The Eight Areas of Self-Care
Self-care is often the most important factor in living a healthy life, which in turn allows you to live your life fully, in the ways that matter to you. Self-care includes all the choices you make on a daily basis that affect your physical, mental, and spiritual health. Evidence shows that each of these eight areas of self-care contributes a great deal to your overall health and well-being and positively impact disease prevention. Consider your values, lifestyle, habits, and motivations in each area. Taking stock of where you are now and where you want to be in each of these areas is the first step in living a healthier life.
Professional Care
Prevention and treatment of illness or disease and traditional and complementary medicine are part of professional care. Preventive care includes things like immunizations and cancer screening. Common treatments include checkups, medicines, supplements, physical therapy, surgery, and counseling. Complementary medicine includes approaches like acupuncture, chiropractic care, dry needling, and mind-body therapies. It is important to stay current with your personal care plan for health and well-being.
Community
The outer ring represents your community. For some, their community is close by and for others it is far way. Your community is more than the places you live, work, or worship. It includes all the people and social groups you connect with that add value and purpose to your life.
Whole Health Related Resources
-
What is Mindfulness?
Learn the basics of Mindfulness in this 7 minute video.
-
Four Ways to Cultivate Mindfulness
In this 4 min video, Christiane Wolf, MD, PhD and Greg Serpa, PhD (from Greater Los Angeles VA HCS) talk about how mindfulness can be cultivated. Through grounding, the STOP acronym, use of anchor phrases, and engaging the “3 P’s” this video provides detailed tactics to achieve mindfulness. This video may be used as an individual or group learning tool.
-
Beginning Mindfulness Practice
In this 5 min video, Christiane Wolf, MD, PhD and Greg Serpa, PhD (from Greater Los Angeles VA HCS) explain how clinicians can teach mindfulness. Core to the idea of teaching “mindfulness” and helping others achieve this state of mind requires one to practice this strategy. Working towards mindfulness only takes a few minutes each day. Watch this 5 minute video to learn more.
-
Acupressure Self-Care for Low Back Pain
Licensed Acupuncturist Stephanie Gregory instructs Veterans in an acupressure self-care routine for low back pain. This acupressure video is not intended to replace regular medical care, or treat undiagnosed conditions.
-
Acupressure Self-Care for Headaches
Licensed Acupuncturist Stephanie Gregory instructs Veterans in an acupressure self-care routine for headaches. This acupressure video is not intended to replace regular medical care, or treat undiagnosed conditions.
-
Acupressure Self-Care for Sleep
Acupuncturist Laurieanne Nabinger, RN, LEAMP instructs Veterans in an acupressure self-care routine for sleep. This acupressure video is not intended to replace regular medical care, or treat undiagnosed conditions.
Whole Health Related Classes
MOVE! Weight Management
The best way to manage your weight is to eat smart and be physically active. MOVE!® is a national weight management program that helps Veterans lose weight, keep it off and improve their health. MOVE!® is a comprehensive lifestyle intervention that focuses on health and wellness through nutrition, physical activity, and behavior change.
Recreational Therapy Opportunities
VA Eastern Kansas is proud to offer an exceptional recreational therapy program that provides Veterans the opportunity to work toward personal striving, learn a new skill, or engage on social