Components of Proactive Health and Well-Being

The Components of Proactive Health and Well-Being picture will help you think about your whole health. All of the areas in the circle are important. They are all connected. Improving one area can benefit other areas in your life and influence your overall physical, emotional, and mental health and well-being.

The inner circle represents you, your values and what really matters to you. Being in a state of mindful awareness helps you identify what matters to you. The next circle is your self-care. These are the circumstances and choices you make in your everyday life to take care of you. The next ring represents professional care you receive. Professional care may include typical medical interventions like examinations, tests, medications tests, medications and counseling. This circle also includes complementary approaches such as acupuncture, chiropractic care and other mind-body therapies. The outer ring represents the people and groups to whom you are connected.

The Circle of Health

The Circle of Health illustrates the big picture connections between your health and other aspects of your life. Whole health opens the door to discuss not only your health conditions, but the things that impact your well-being.