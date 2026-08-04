Whole Health
VA Whole Health is a cutting-edge approach to care that supports your health and well-being. Whole Health centers around what matters to you, not what is the matter with you. This means your health team will get to know you as a person, before working with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
Whole Health Monthly Highlights
See below monthly highlights from our Whole Health and Healthy Living team! These updates aim to provide education about resources available to you to enhance your physical and personal wellbeing.
August: Summer Wind Down
August typically represents the last full month of summer time. Last minute vacations are being held, preparations for school are beginning, and a transition back into formal routines may occur for many. Whether you're sad to be winding down summer or looking forward to getting back to a routine, August presents all of us with an opportunity to be present and consider opportunities to transition well.
For the month of August, we encourage you to be mindfully present with those you love as you engage in final summer activities. Take advantage of extended daylight hours and enjoy the cooler temperatures in the evening, and consider what you need for your health and wellbeing as you transition into this next season.
Consider the following:
What daily routines will change? What will you need? What will others need from you? What will you need to prioritize your health and wellbeing?
Being in transition allows us the opportunity to honor the space between - wrap up where we've been and move into where we are headed!
Getting Started with Whole Health: Introductory Courses
All Veterans are welcome!
If you're interested in learning more about Whole Health and how it can help move you in a meaningful direction for your health and wellbeing, we invite you to join us for one of our Introduction to Whole Health courses! During this one-time class you will learn more about a Whole Health approach to care, how it applies to your health and wellness goals, and will receive a review of resources available to you through VA Eastern Kansas. To enroll, you can call (913) 682-2000, ext. 62419, send a message via MyHealtheVet (secure messaging address EKHCS, Whole Health _WH) or speak with anyone on your healthcare team. See below for specific information regarding the different Introductory courses available to you!
Each Introductory course will utilize a tool called the Personal Health Inventory to help you assess your wellbeing, discover the values that are most important to you, and set goals! Please click the link below for this resource.
Introduction to Whole Health for Physical and Mental Wellbeing
What does "health" look like to you? For most people, having "health" is more than just the absence of disease. It also means living with intention and having a sense of joy, meaning, or purpose in your life. Join us for this one-time class to further explore what "health" means to you! During our time together you will have the opportunity to complete a personalized health plan, think about meaningful goals, and consider next steps that feel most valuable to your wellness journey.
This class is offered virtually and in person on the Topeka, Leavenworth, and Kansas City Kansas CBOC campuses.
- Virtual: 4th Tuesday each Month 10 AM - 12 PM
- In Person Topeka: 3rd Tuesday each month 10 - 12PM (B1, Room C507)
- In Person Leavenworth: 3rd Tuesday each Month 10 AM - 12 PM (Main Hospital, Room A113)
- In Person KCK CBOC: 3rd Monday each month 10 AM - 12 PM
Spouses and caregivers are welcome to attend!
Next Steps for your Physical & Mental Wellbeing Journey
At the end of the Introduction class you will be offered the opportunity to consider next steps for your wellness journey! Available to you will be an additional 4-week class to help get you started on the development of your Personal Health Plan, as well as health coaching and an array of Wellness resources for your consideration. Click on the link below for more information.
Continuing Your Whole Health Journey | VA Eastern Kansas Health Care | Veterans Affairs
Introduction to Whole Health for Chronic Pain
We know that pain effects many areas of life, such as sleep, mood, activity level and outlook on life. You may feel discouraged and frustrated if you have tried multiple avenues for pain relief and have yet to find the relief you need to do the things that are most important to you. Research shows that the best pain relief is often obtained when medical interventions are combined with Whole Health approaches. We invite you to join us for this one-time class to receive more information about how Whole Health approaches can help contribute to successful pain management! During our time together you will complete a Personal Health Inventory, think about meaningful goals for your pain management, and consider next steps that feel most impactful to your pain management journey.
This class if offered virtually and in person on the Topeka and Leavenworth campuses.
- Virtual: 1st Tuesday each month 2 - 4 PM
- In Person Topeka: 1st Wednesday each month 11 - 1 PM (Location: B6, Room D106)
- In Person Leavenworth: 1st Thurday each month 10 - 12 PM (Location: Main Hospital, Room A183)
Spouses and caregivers are welcome to attend. Please see resources for this class below.
Next Steps for Pain Management
At the end of the Introduction course you will be offered next steps to help support your pain management journey. Available to you will be a 4-session Taking Charge of My Life and Health class or health coaching that is created to help guide you through personalizing your approach to improving your health. Additionally, you will be able to consider various wellness and complementary and integrative health resources available to further personalize your pain management pain. Click the link below for more information!
Continuing Your Whole Health Journey | VA Eastern Kansas Health Care | Veterans Affairs
Introduction to Whole Health for Weight Management
Did you know that sleep and stress impact the hormones that make you feel hungry or full? Did you know that your state of mind when you eat impacts how many calories you consume, or that social relationships impact your food choices? Join us for this one-time class to learn more about additional factors that can contribute to your weight loss journey. Use this opportunity to complete a Personal Health Inventory, think about meaningful goals for weight loss, and consider next steps that will leave you feeling empowered with choices when you've hit a plateau!
This class is offered virtually and in person on the Topeka and Leavenworth campuses.
- Virtual: 2nd Tuesday each month 10 - 12 PM
- In Person Topeka: 2nd Wednesday each month 12 - 2 PM (B6, Room D106)
- In Person Leavenworth: 2nd Thursday each month 1 - 3 PM (Main Hospital, A183)
Spouses and caregivers are welcome to Attend. Please see resources for this class below.
Next Steps for Weight Management and Healthy Living
At the end of the Introduction course you will be offered next steps to help support your weight management goals. Available to you will be a 4-session Taking Charge of My Life and Health class or health coaching experience where you get to join likeminded peers and our health coaches to support one another in goal setting and lifestyle changes to foster a sense of empowerment on your weight loss journey. Additionally, you will be able to consider various movement practices and wellness services to help personalize your weight management efforts. Click on the link below for additional information.
Continuing Your Whole Health Journey | VA Eastern Kansas Health Care | Veterans Affairs
Wellbeing Classes and Resources
Whether your goal is overall improvement of your health, weight loss, increased exercised, etc. we have plenty of resources to support you along your journey! Check out additional opportunities to advance your wellbeing below.
Whole Health Coaching
Whole Health Coaches work with Veterans one-on-one and in group settings to empower the Veteran to develop and achieve self-determined goals related to health and wellness. Coaches support Veterans in identifying internal and external resources, and in developing self-management strategies for making sustainable, healthy lifestyle, behavior changes. As partners and facilitators, coaches support Veterans in achieving health and behavioral goals while collaborating with the Veteran’s healthcare team. Coaches assist Veterans to use their insight, personal strengths and resources, goal setting, action steps and accountability toward whole health changes. To learn more about different ways you can work with a health coach, start with attending one of our Introduction to Whole Health classes!
Yoga
Yoga is a mind and body practice with origins in ancient Indian philosophy. The various styles of yoga typically combine physical postures, breathing techniques, and meditation or relaxation. It has been recommended as a first line treatment for acute and chronic low back pain. Regular Yoga practice may also reduce stress and body-wide inflammation, contributing to healthy hearts. Whether you're struggling with pain or interested in learning more about mind-body practice, yoga is available to you at VA Eastern Kansas!
Live Yoga Classes
We have live in-person and virtual yoga classes. These classes vary in time, availability and location. Please speak with your provider about placing a Whole Health Yoga consult and one of our team members will reach out to you to explore the best option and fit for you. Most of our classes are great for beginners and offer modifications so the class meets any physical health needs or limitations.
On Demand Yoga are recorded classes with an instructor that are available, day or night, when it fits your busy schedule. They can be accessed by clicking on the links below.
Whole Health Mobile Apps and Online Tools
#LiveWholeHealth - Once you click this link, type "yoga" in the search box for results
Please Note: If a class falls on a Federal Holiday there will not be class on this day.
Mindfulness Based Tai Chi
Short for t'ai chi chüan, Tai Chi is rooted in Chinese medicine and is thousands of years old. Tai Chi focuses on slow movements that come from martial arts and meditation. The goal is to calm the mind and body by repeating rhythmic choreography and breath work for about 30 to 60 minutes. Training with a calm mind in the slow, circular and intentional movements of Tai Chi strengthens and integrates the mind and body. An excellent exercise for persons of all ages and all abilities, Tai Chi enhances relaxation, focus, posture, balance, strength, coordination, immune response and mood.
Veterans can expect some of the following benefits when doing Tai Chi:
- Relieves stress and anxiety: the meditative aspect of Tai Chi combined with the physical movement can help calm your mind, improve focus, and can even help trigger the release of feel-good endorphins.
- Boosts cognitive abilities: In addition to improving your mental well-being, Tai Chi has also been found to boost cognitive abilities. A 2013 meta-analysis published in the Journal of Sport and Health Science stated that physical exercise, in general, improves cognitive function and researchers specifically recommended Tai Chi for elderly people since it’s a gentler and more accessible form of physical exercise that also combines mental exercises via repeated “choreography.”
- Increases flexibility and agility: Similar to yoga, Tai Chi often involves extensions of the body that can generally improve upon your flexibility and agility.
- Improves balance and coordination skills: In addition to improving flexibility and agility, the intricate “yin and yang” of Tai Chi movements can help you with balance and coordination.
- Enhances strength and stamina: As with any form of physical exercise, Tai Chi can build upon your existing strength and stamina. With ongoing practice, you might find you’re leaner, that your muscles are more defined, and that you’re able to exercise for longer periods of time.
Participants will develop foundation mind/body skills, learn the building blocks of Tai Chi movement, and combine skills into a flowing sequence increasing strength and flexibility.
Want to know more about Tai Chi, click on the link: Tai Chi for Veterans
Class Schedule
Virtual – 10-week Tai Chi Group - Tuesdays 1pm - 2pm
In Person Leavenworth Campus - 10 Week Tai Chi Group
Wednesdays 10:30-11:30 or Thursdays 9am - 10am
*To self enroll for classes call
Practice Resources - You can find tai chi video resources for at home practice by going to: https://news.va.gov/category/health/livewholehealth/.
Gerofit Exercise Program
This program encourages increased physical activity, aims to reduce fall risk, and boosts your weight loss and energy level! Gerofit offers strength training, balance exercises, flexibility exercises, and cardio fitness to improve your endurance. Most importantly, we will assess your functional limitations and be sure to create an individualized plan that aligns with your fitness goals.
To participate in this program, you will need internet access and a computer, tablet, or smart phone. To enroll, please reach out to your primary care provider and request a Gerofit consult through the Whole Health program. We can't wait to join you on your health and wellbeing journey!
Not sure if Gerofit is right for you? Check out these online Gerofit videos, you can even use them to as part of your at home exercise plan! https://www.youtube.com/hashtag/gerofitexercise
Smoking and Tobacco Cessation
If you are trying to quit smoking or want to stop using tobacco, we can help you with support, resources and programs. These include:
- Tobacco Cessation Quitline for individual counseling and strategies
- SmokefreeVET text message program for daily advise and interactive support
- Stay Quit Coach mobile app to help you quit smoking and stay smoke-free
To enroll in tobacco cessation group call
Advanced Care Planning
Advance Care Planning is a one-time session providing education and assistance with completion of an Advance Directive, free of cost!
Regardless of age or health status, having an Advance Directive is important for all adults. If you were ever seriously ill or injured and unable to communicate your own health care wishes, an Advance Directive gives you the opportunity to appoint a Durable Power of Attorney for Healthcare and provide instructions regarding your treatment preferences. During this session, staff will be available to assist with completion of the appropriate documents if you choose. Veterans are welcome to bring along a trusted friend or family member.
If you would like to participate in a virtual session, please call to be scheduled. If you would like to attend a session in-person, please see the table below for the most convenient offering that fits your location and schedule.
For enrollment in virtual session or for questions, please contact our Advance Care Planning Coordinator:
Elizabeth R. Brown, LSCSW
The Great Outdoors
Research shows that nature- based activities can help Veterans in many ways which is why we have brought The Great Outdoors class to EK for you!
In this four session class, Veterans will learn about the benefits of connecting with nature, build new skills, nurture positive emotions, and improve overall health and well-being by strengthening their connection with nature. We will emphasize activities that are low cost, local and can be easily included in your daily living. While we will not be out hiking in the forest together, we will meet at outside locations to enjoy nature on our beautiful campus.
Leavenworth Campus
Fall 2026 Session TBA
Space is Limited, to register call
MOVE! Weight Management
The best way to manage your weight is to eat smart and be physically active. MOVE!® is a national weight management program that helps Veterans lose weight, keep it off and improve their health. MOVE!® is a comprehensive lifestyle intervention that focuses on health and wellness through nutrition, physical activity, and behavior change.
For more information, contact Chelbie Glenn at
Nutrition Services & Healthy Teaching Kitchen Resources
Whether you'd like to get your hands on healthy recipes, learn about food preparation, or work with a dietitian to develop an individual plan that meets your needs, VAEK Nutrition Service has something to offer! Call
Online Healthy Teaching Kitchen (HTK) resources are available at your fingertips to help you with recipes, access the HTK cookbook, Youtube channel instructional videos and so much more!
Visit https://www.nutrition.va.gov/Healthy_Teaching_Kitchen.asp to explore!
Recreational Therapy
Whether you're wanting to work on personal development, recharging, or connecting with others, VA Eastern Kansas has something to offer you through our Recreational Therapy program! Through this program, you'll have the option to learn how to play a new instrument, engage in mindfulness-based music practice, and so much more! Reach out to Andrea Chaffee at
Chaplain Services
Spiritual wellbeing offers opportunity for connection to one's deepest values and is an important part of overall wellbeing! VA Chaplains are available to you to provide religious, spiritual, moral, and ethical direction. You can reach VAEK Chaplain Services today by calling
Whole Health Peer Facilitator Volunteer
Is part of your mission, aspiration and purpose in life to serve your fellow Veterans by providing support and encouragement to live their best life? Becoming a Veteran peer facilitator might be just what you are looking for.
As a whole health peer facilitator volunteer, you will engage in activities such as:
- Introducing Veterans to the Whole Health approach
- Assisting your peers in exploring their own Whole Health, using tools such as the Personal Health Inventory and the Circle of health
- Connecting Veterans to resources and programs based on their preferences
- Supporting Veterans in learning and practicing new self-care skills.
*Minimum time commitment is 3 hours a month.
If you are interested contact our Whole Health Educator at
Integrative & Lifestyle Medicine Group
VA Eastern Kansas, Leavenworth, is now offering a 10-week comprehensive Integrative & Lifestyle Medicine group led by physicians trained in Integrative & Lifestyle Medicine. The program is designed to support lifestyle interventions and learn how to take health in your own hands. This will be a small group and each session will focus on a specific aspect of lifestyle intervention with time for questions.
Integrative and Lifestyle medicine use a combination of therapies and lifestyle interventions to treat and heal the whole person. Lifestyle interventions are the primary modality to prevent, treat and/or reverse chronic conditions including, but not limited to, cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, and obesity.
The focus of this approach to health is based on the 6 pillars of lifestyle medicine:
~ a whole-foods diet
~ physical activity
~ restorative sleep
~ stress management
~ avoidance of risky substances
~ positive social connections
Thursdays 10:30 am—12:00 pm Leavenworth Campus ONLY, Building 71 Room 25
Call to get enrolled :
Complementary and Integrative Health Services
Complementary and Integrative Health (CIH) Services are created to support a wholistic approach to healthcare. They are often combined with traditional medical services to maximize health and wellbeing benefits and treatment. See below for a list of CIH services, explanations for what each service is, and to see what is directly available to you through VA Eastern Kansas. Please note, if you are interested in engaging in CIH services you will need a referral placed by your primary care provider.
Acupuncture
Most frequently we think of acupuncture as the penetration of thin needles into the body at acupuncture points to effect a change. Acupuncture is used to restore or maintain health. Acupuncture is available through VA Eastern Kansas!
Biofeedback
Biofeedback is a process that uses your body’s own signals like heart rate and body temperature to bring about healthy changes. Biofeedback can improve health issues that are caused or worsened by stress. Using a two-step process, biofeedback can help you relax and reduce your stress. Biofeedback is available on the Topeka campus.
Clinical Hypnosis
Clinical Hypnosis is the process of (a) deliberately triggering a trance state and then (b) utilizing that state to encourage helpful cognitive, emotional, or physical healing responses. Clinical Hypnosis and Hypnotherapy are advanced skills in which a trained professional uses hypnosis to cause specific change. Clinical hypnosis is not widely available through VA Eastern Kansas at this time.
Guided Imagery
Guided imagery involves using a series of multi-sensory images designed to trigger specific changes in physiology, emotions, or mental state for the purpose of increasing healing response or unconscious changes. Guided Imagery techniques can be done with a mental health provider at VA Eastern Kansas.
Medical Massage Therapy
Medical massage therapy is the manipulation of the soft tissues of the human body for therapeutic purposes. Medical Massage Therapy is available in the community through chiropractic care for a specific amount of sessions with the intent of targeting a specific acute or chronic issue/area of the body.
Meditation
Mindfulness is an intentional and non-judgmental awareness of the present moment. It is a type of meditation based on the concept of being mindful, or having increased awareness, of the present. It may include formal meditation practices such as focusing on the breath or sensations in the body, and informal practices such as washing the dishes all intended to cultivate awareness of the present moment with a quality of acceptance and kindness. Mindfulness meditation is available through Whole Health and Mental Health services at VA Eastern Kansas!
Mission to Whole Health: Veteran Story
Whole Health is having a positive impact on Veterans all across VA Eastern Kansas! From starting with identifying their greatest sense of purpose to taking positive steps toward meaningful change, learn about the experiences of Veterans on their Mission to Whole Health through our Veteran Highlight Stories.
Whole Health Veteran Peer Facilitators
Whole Health is always looking for Veterans who are interested in facilitating our Introduction to Whole Health course! Peer Facilitators are passionate promoters of Whole Health transformation who want to connect with fellow Veterans to help support their Mission, Aspiration, and Purpose. If you are interested in learning more about becoming a Whole Health Peer Facilitator, please reach out to Bethany Vanderslice at
Components of Proactive Health and Well-Being
The Components of Proactive Health and Well-Being picture will help you think about your whole health. All of the areas in the circle are important. They are all connected. Improving one area can benefit other areas in your life and influence your overall physical, emotional, and mental health and well-being.
The inner circle represents you, your values and what really matters to you. Being in a state of mindful awareness helps you identify what matters to you. The next circle is your self-care. These are the circumstances and choices you make in your everyday life to take care of you. The next ring represents professional care you receive. Professional care may include typical medical interventions like examinations, tests, medications tests, medications and counseling. This circle also includes complementary approaches such as acupuncture, chiropractic care and other mind-body therapies. The outer ring represents the people and groups to whom you are connected.
The Circle of Health
The Circle of Health illustrates the big picture connections between your health and other aspects of your life. Whole health opens the door to discuss not only your health conditions, but the things that impact your well-being.
Me
The innermost circle represents each of us as unique individuals. We start at the middle saying, “I am the expert on my life, values, goals, and priorities. Only I can know what really matters to ME. This knowledge needs to be what drives my health and my healthcare. I am the most important person when it comes to making choices that influence my health and well-being. I am the leader of my team, and my medical team professionals are some of the invited players.”
Examples of the types of services Veterans can access and use to support this area include (but are not limited to):
- What REALLY matters to you in your life?
- What do you want your health for?
- What is your vision of your best possible health?
Mindful Awareness
Mindfulness is being fully aware, or paying attention, to the present moment. Sometimes, we go through our daily lives on autopilot with a tendency to dwell on the past or plan events in the future. At times we struggle to pay attention to what is happening right now; without judging or trying to fix it. Being mindful, or aware, allows you to make conscious proactive choices about every aspect of your health. Mindfulness connects you to each component of your well-being, and to your whole self.
The Eight Areas of Self-Care
Self-care is often the most important factor in living a healthy life, which in turn allows you to live your life fully, in the ways that matter to you. Self-care includes all the choices you make on a daily basis that affect your physical, mental, and spiritual health. Evidence shows that each of these eight areas of self-care contributes a great deal to your overall health and well-being and positively impact disease prevention. Consider your values, lifestyle, habits, and motivations in each area. Taking stock of where you are now and where you want to be in each of these areas is the first step in living a healthier life.
Professional Care
Prevention and treatment of illness or disease and traditional and complementary medicine are part of professional care. Preventive care includes things like immunizations and cancer screening. Common treatments include checkups, medicines, supplements, physical therapy, surgery, and counseling. Complementary medicine includes approaches like acupuncture, chiropractic care, dry needling, and mind-body therapies. It is important to stay current with your personal care plan for health and well-being.
Community
The outer ring represents your community. For some, their community is close by and for others it is far way. Your community is more than the places you live, work, or worship. It includes all the people and social groups you connect with that add value and purpose to your life.
Whole Health Resources
The Veterans Health Library is one stop shop available to assist Veterans with gathering information related to living well, mental health resources, managing health conditions, and beyond! Visit the Veterans Health Library today where you'll find a wealth of information!
Visit the National VA Whole Health website to access a Whole Health library, gather more information on how to get started on your Whole Health journey, hear success stories from other Veterans, and beyond!
Learn the basics of Mindfulness in this 7 minute video.
In this 4 min video, Christiane Wolf, MD, PhD and Greg Serpa, PhD (from Greater Los Angeles VA HCS) talk about how mindfulness can be cultivated. Through grounding, the STOP acronym, use of anchor phrases, and engaging the “3 P’s” this video provides detailed tactics to achieve mindfulness. This video may be used as an individual or group learning tool.
In this 5 min video, Christiane Wolf, MD, PhD and Greg Serpa, PhD (from Greater Los Angeles VA HCS) explain how clinicians can teach mindfulness. Core to the idea of teaching “mindfulness” and helping others achieve this state of mind requires one to practice this strategy. Working towards mindfulness only takes a few minutes each day. Watch this 5 minute video to learn more.
Find out how you can practice self-care from home through the #LiveWholeHealth videos. This series highlights Whole Health resources—such as video sessions for yoga, tai chi, acupressure, meditation and much more —that you can follow along at home to live healthier and happier.
Veterans, as well as their families and caregivers, can use VA Mobile apps for more information and control over their VA care. With My App List, you can build a list of apps that help you take charge of your health and wellness. You can also create a list to share with someone you know.