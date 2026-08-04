Whole Health Monthly Highlights

See below monthly highlights from our Whole Health and Healthy Living team! These updates aim to provide education about resources available to you to enhance your physical and personal wellbeing.

August: Summer Wind Down

August typically represents the last full month of summer time. Last minute vacations are being held, preparations for school are beginning, and a transition back into formal routines may occur for many. Whether you're sad to be winding down summer or looking forward to getting back to a routine, August presents all of us with an opportunity to be present and consider opportunities to transition well.

For the month of August, we encourage you to be mindfully present with those you love as you engage in final summer activities. Take advantage of extended daylight hours and enjoy the cooler temperatures in the evening, and consider what you need for your health and wellbeing as you transition into this next season.

Consider the following:

What daily routines will change? What will you need? What will others need from you? What will you need to prioritize your health and wellbeing?

Being in transition allows us the opportunity to honor the space between - wrap up where we've been and move into where we are headed!