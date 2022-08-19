Employee Whole Health

Employee Gym

Pursue your health and physical fitness goals by utilizing the VAEK 24-hour employee fitness center! Enjoy the use of our cardio equipment, free weights, circuit machines, and resistance trainings. If you'd like to gain access to the employee gym, please email vhaekhwholehealthconsultants@va.gov to get started. Employee Fitness Centers are located at the following locations:

Topeka: Building 3, Ground floor at the end of the hall

Leavenworth: Building 71, A150