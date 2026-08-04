Employee Whole Health Monthly Highlights

August: Family, Friends & Co-Workers

Relationships and health:

Studies have shown that people who have supportive relationships live longer. Relationships can affect our emotional, mental, and physical well-being. Positive connections to family, friends, co-workers, community and even animals can reduce stress and improve both our physical and emotional well-being. Because relationships have such a big impact on our health it is important to surround ourselves with people we care about. The quality of our relationships matters much more than the number of relationships we have. In other words, it may be better to have a few people we are really close with and can share the details of our lives with rather than a lot of people we only know fairly well.

Ways to form stronger relationships

While every relationship is different, studies show we can better connect with people around us if we do the following:

Stay Positive – Staying positive decreases the number of disagreements between people.

Share New Experiences – This helps relationships last longer.

Be Present – Being present for the people who are important to you is a big part of forming relationships.

Help Others – Research shows that helping others makes us even happier than when they help us.

Healthy relationships start with self-compassion

Self-compassion is not something that you either have or don’t have. Like many other skills it takes practice. Practicing self-compassion is not a selfish practice. In fact, self-compassion lays the foundation for us to have deeper and more meaningful connections with others. Self-compassion involves three parts:

Self-Kindness – give yourself the same grace and understanding you would provide to others.

A Sense of Common Humanity – the understanding that we are all connected not only by joy but also by pain.

Mindful Awareness – observing our own thoughts and feelings without judgement.

An easy way to think about this is to treat yourself as you would a dear friend.