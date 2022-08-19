Employee Whole Health
Employee Whole Health is essential to our health and resiliency as an organization and represents a proactive model of well-being that is protective against stressors and challenges we face in our day to day lives. Focusing on “ME” through mindful awareness and self-discovery allows us to reflect on what matters most, and brings connection to our meaning, aspiration, and purpose to support true work-life integration. Below, find resources developed to assist you in giving attention to your health and wellbeing journey!
Begin Your Personal Journey Today
The Personal Health Inventory is a tool created to walk you through the Circle of Health and assist you in identifying your mission, aspiration, and purpose (MAP). Once your MAP is clearly identified, you can use this tool to help evaluate where you are and where you'd like to be in your health and wellbeing journey, and consider how your personal goals might best align with the things you value most. Download the file below to get started!
Health Coaching for Employees
Are you ready to prioritize your health and wellbeing, but not sure where to start? VA Eastern Kansas is proud to offer you individualized health coaching to get you from where you are to where you want to be. Our coaches will work with your schedule to find a convenient time to provide accountability, identify proactive goals, and help problem-solve barriers. Coaching can be offered virtually to all staff or face-to-face on the Topeka and Leavenworth campuses. Simply email vhaekhwholehealthconsultants@va.gov to get started!
VAEK Employee Whole Health Classes
Whole Health For You and Me
Whole Health For You and Me is a 4-hour experience designed to explore Whole Health and consider meaningful ways to improve your health and well-being! The goal of this program is to help you identify your mission, aspiration, and purpose, and understand how you can make changes in your life that help you work towards achieving your personal goals. Earn continuing education credits for your participation!
Whole Health Coaching Skills for Clinicians
Whole Health Coaching for Clinicians occurs in 2 hour segments over a 4-week period and is designed to be highly experiential, with an emphasis on taking coaching skills back to your clinical practice. The focus of this virtual course is on meeting Veterans where they are in readiness for change, providing information in a Veteran-centered fashion ( a ‘coach’ approach), and supporting actionable steps toward improving their health and wellbeing.
Facility Resources
Employee Whole Health Relaxation Rooms
In the midst of a busy work day, please remember that YOU matter! Our Employee Whole Health Relaxation Rooms are designed to give you protected space away from your duty station to engage in a mindful moment and rejuvenate. In these rooms, please enjoy the use of massage chairs, essential oils, yoga mats, exercise bands, and more! Relaxation rooms can be found in the following locations:
Topeka: Building 2, Room A2; Building 1, C519
Leavenworth: Building B, Room B111; Building 122, Room 240
Employee Gym
Pursue your health and physical fitness goals by utilizing the VAEK 24-hour employee fitness center! Enjoy the use of our cardio equipment, free weights, circuit machines, and resistance trainings. If you'd like to gain access to the employee gym, please email vhaekhwholehealthconsultants@va.gov to get started. Employee Fitness Centers are located at the following locations:
Topeka: Building 3, Ground floor at the end of the hall
Leavenworth: Building 71, A150