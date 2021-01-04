 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

VA Eastern Oklahoma health care

Make an appointment
View all health services
Register for care

Eastern Oklahoma VA Healthcare System offers a wide range of health and support services for you, your family, and caregivers throughout the state. Find a medical center or clinic near you and manage your health online. At the bottom of this page, sign up to receive updates from the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center and our clinics.

Locations

Jack C. Montgomery Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

1011 Honor Heights Drive
Muskogee, OK 74401-1318
Directions
Main phone: 888-397-8387
Mental health clinic: 888-397-8387
Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center
See all locations  

Manage your health online

  Refill and track your prescriptions 
  Send a secure message to your health care team 
  Schedule and manage health appointments 

In the spotlight at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care

Get help from a patient advocate Access your health records Find a phone number
Check your billing, insurance, and payment options Volunteer or donate Compare our performance with non-VA facilities

Stories

Tulsa VA Pharmacy is Moving

The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System will open the new Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic on July 19, 2021 at 8921 S. Mingo Rd. in Tulsa. The new facility will replace the current Tulsa clinic at 9322 East 41st Street.

Tulsa Pharmacy
See all stories

Events

COVID-19 Drive-thru Vaccinations - Tulsa Eastgate Metroplex

When
Wednesday, Apr 21, 2021
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. CST
See all events

Get updates from VA Eastern Oklahoma health care