About the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System

We provide you with quality health care, train America’s future health care providers, and conduct medical research that improves the health of Veterans.

Health care and services

Eastern Oklahoma Health Care System serves more than 52,000 Veterans in 25 counties in eastern Oklahoma. Our Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center in Muskogee offers surgical and inpatient care. The hospital also provides outpatient primary care and consultations by specialists in medicine, surgery, and psychiatry.

We operate outpatient clinics in Muskogee, Tulsa, Idabel, McAlester, and Vinita. To learn more about our services, visit our Eastern Oklahoma VA health care page.

The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System is part of the Veterans Integrated Service Network 19 (VISN 19), which operates 8 health care systems across 5 states. VISN 19, also called the VA Rocky Mountain Network, oversees one of the largest geographic regions in the United States serving more than 350,000 Veterans across 264 counties of a highly-rural intermountain west. Learn more about VISN 19



Fast facts

Our annual medical care budget is more than $380 million.

Our Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center was the first VA hospital in the nation to be named after a Native American.

Our home-based primary care team is the first in the nation to use whole health care in their practice.

In August 2018, we opened a new off-site dental clinic in Tulsa that tripled the size of the existing clinic’s 4 treatment rooms.

In June 2018, we added extra mental health services and a new call center in Tulsa.

In November 2018, we moved our Hartshorne VA Clinic from Hartshorne to McAlester, Oklahoma, adding another Patient Aligned Care Team to increase access to health care for Veterans.

On July 19, 2021, we will open the new Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic in Tulsa, which will offer primary and specialty care, mental health and dental care.

Accreditation

We’re committed to delivering high-quality services to our Veterans. Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System is fully accredited by the Joint Commission, considered the gold standard in health care. The Joint Commission is an independent, not-for-profit organization that offers unbiased reviews of health care organizations and programs worldwide.

Our doctoral internship program in psychology was accredited on a contingency basis by the Commission on Accreditation (CoA) of the American Psychological Association (APA) following our initial site visit in May 2019. The CoA grants programs contingency accreditation if they meet all standards while waiting for required information about interns who completed the program.