Chaplain services

VA chaplains provide spiritual care for people of all faiths and traditions. They serve patients, family members, friends, and VA staff members.

Our chaplains practice a holistic approach to ministering to our Veterans. They help patients use faith in all areas of life. Our chaplains are clinical pastoral care specialists who provide non-medical services such as:

Emotional support, active listening, encouragement, comfort, consolation, and prayer

Devotional materials, Bibles, and other scripture

Contact the Veteran’s personal clergy or priest when requested

A chaplain is in the hospital 7 days a week from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT and on call after business hours. If you have questions or concerns, please call our chaplains at 888-397-8387, ext. 3861.

Worship services

People of all faiths and traditions are invited to attend general protestant worship services in our chapel on the first floor at the south end of the hospital.

Services are held 9:30 a.m. every Sunday.

Family and friends are welcome to attend.

Patients attending service dress in hospital pajamas.

You can watch live services at 9:30 a.m. every Sunday broadcast on Channel 4 to patients' rooms.



Chaplain’s Channel

The Chaplain’s Channel is located on Channel 4 on the medical center’s closed-circuit television system. The channel operates Monday through Friday and Sunday from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. You can watch:

Daily devotionals led by a chaplain Monday through Friday at 8:00 a.m.

Live video of the 9:30 a.m. Sunday service

Family friendly movies

Relaxing music videos

Nondenominational and nonsectarian chapel

Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center

First floor, south end of hospital

Hours: 24/7

Phone: 888-397-8387, ext. 3861.