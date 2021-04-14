Contact us

 Skip to Content
Find phone numbers and contact information for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

Medical records office

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Billing and insurance

Pay your VA Eastern Oklahoma health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Pharmacy

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care.

Mailing address

Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center
1011 Honor Heights Dr.
Muskogee, OK 74401

Main phone numbers

Call Center: 888-397-8387

To use TeleTYpe (TTY) services: dial 711.

  • Business Office: 888-397-8387, ext. 3700 

    • Release of Information: Press 1
    • Enrollment and Eligibility: Press 2
    • Decedent Affairs: Press 3
    • Transition & Care Management Team: Press 4

    Billing: 888-397-8387, ext. 3866 ​​​​​​

  • Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center
    Human Resources Office
    1011 Honor Heights Drive
    Muskogee, OK 74401-1318
    Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT
    Phone: 918-577-3600

    You can visit USAJOBS to see all of our current openings, and visit our Jobs and Careers page to learn more about the application process.

    Contact our Nurse Recruiter: Now is an exciting time to become a nurse with Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System. For more information, please call our nurse recruiter at 918-577-3689

  • All Veterans enrolled at the medical center are eligible for the Veterans Transportation Service, but top priority will be given to Veterans with disabilities, wheel-chair bound, cancer patients, dialysis and amputee patients and those who are at a high risk for suicide.

    Veterans can schedule transportation by calling the Veterans Transportation Service call center at 918-577-3500 or toll free at 877-905-4538.

     

  • Bunner Gray
    Voluntary Service Specialist
    918-577-3621

    Shantel McJunkins
    Voluntary Service Specialist
    918-577-3622

    Give the special gift of time, money, or needed items to help our Veterans. As one of our volunteers or donors, you can impact many lives in unexpected ways. 

    Visit our volunteer or donate page to find opportunities to help our Veterans.

Media and press

The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Eastern Oklahoma Health System.

Phone: 918-577-3704
Email: Benita.McClellan@va.gov

Submit a FOIA request

Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.

Requesting records maintained by Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System under FOIA

Email: Ronnie.Jamerson@va.gov
Phone: 918-577-4136

Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center
Privacy Officer
1011 Honor Heights Dr.
Muskogee, OK 74401

For questions about your request to Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System

Phone: 918-577-4136

Additional FOIA request information

Report an issue

Give us website feedback

To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at vhapthwebteam@va.gov.

Report suspected fraud or mismanagement

Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.

Phone: 800-488-8244

Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Ave. NW
Washington, DC 20420

Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.

Report patient care or safety issues

If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.

Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/report_a_complaint.aspx
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax: 630-792-5636
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org

Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018

Last updated: