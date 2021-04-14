Contact us
Find phone numbers and contact information for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.
Patient help and resources
Need help? Contact a patient advocate
If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.
Medical records office
Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.
Billing and insurance
Pay your VA Eastern Oklahoma health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.
Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.
Phone directory and mailing address
Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care.
Mailing address
Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center
1011 Honor Heights Dr.
Muskogee, OK 74401
Main phone numbers
Call Center: 888-397-8387
To use TeleTYpe (TTY) services: dial 711.
-
Business Office: 888-397-8387, ext. 3700
- Release of Information: Press 1
- Enrollment and Eligibility: Press 2
- Decedent Affairs: Press 3
- Transition & Care Management Team: Press 4
Billing: 888-397-8387, ext. 3866
-
Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center
Human Resources Office
1011 Honor Heights Drive
Muskogee, OK 74401-1318
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT
Phone: 918-577-3600
You can visit USAJOBS to see all of our current openings, and visit our Jobs and Careers page to learn more about the application process.
Contact our Nurse Recruiter: Now is an exciting time to become a nurse with Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System. For more information, please call our nurse recruiter at 918-577-3689.
-
All Veterans enrolled at the medical center are eligible for the Veterans Transportation Service, but top priority will be given to Veterans with disabilities, wheel-chair bound, cancer patients, dialysis and amputee patients and those who are at a high risk for suicide.
Veterans can schedule transportation by calling the Veterans Transportation Service call center at 918-577-3500 or toll free at 877-905-4538.
-
Bunner Gray
Voluntary Service Specialist
918-577-3621
Shantel McJunkins
Voluntary Service Specialist
918-577-3622
Give the special gift of time, money, or needed items to help our Veterans. As one of our volunteers or donors, you can impact many lives in unexpected ways.
Visit our volunteer or donate page to find opportunities to help our Veterans.
Media and press
The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Eastern Oklahoma Health System.
Phone: 918-577-3704
Email: Benita.McClellan@va.gov
Submit a FOIA request
Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.
Requesting records maintained by Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System under FOIA
Email: Ronnie.Jamerson@va.gov
Phone: 918-577-4136
Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center
Privacy Officer
1011 Honor Heights Dr.
Muskogee, OK 74401
For questions about your request to Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System
Phone: 918-577-4136
Additional FOIA request information
-
Review VA’s requirements for a FOIA request, including sample requests.
-
See the VA FOIA Library, which publishes commonly requested records.
-
If you don’t know where the records you are requesting are maintained, submit your request to vacofoiaservice@va.gov.
Report an issue
Give us website feedback
To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at vhapthwebteam@va.gov.
Report suspected fraud or mismanagement
Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.
Phone: 800-488-8244
Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Ave. NW
Washington, DC 20420
Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.
Report patient care or safety issues
If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.
Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/report_a_complaint.aspx
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax: 630-792-5636
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org
Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018