Blood Drive

A smiley face next to text that reads: Happy to be a Blood Donor.

Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center Blood Drive

When:

Tue. May 23, 2023, 8:30 am – 3:30 pm MT

Where:

Jack C. Montgomery Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Look for the Bloodmobile parked on the side of the building south of the Doughboy entrance!

Cost:

Free

Please consider donating and saving a life! Walk-ins are welcome!

To make an appointment, contact Our Blood Institute at 877-340-8777, or visit obi.org.

Each donor receives their choice of free entry to Science Museum Oklahoma, Frontier City, or Hurricane Harbor, PLUS their choice of t-shirt.

