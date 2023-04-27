Blood Drive
Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center Blood Drive
When:
Tue. May 23, 2023, 8:30 am – 3:30 pm MT
Where:
Jack C. Montgomery Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Look for the Bloodmobile parked on the side of the building south of the Doughboy entrance!
Cost:
Free
Please consider donating and saving a life! Walk-ins are welcome!
To make an appointment, contact Our Blood Institute at 877-340-8777, or visit obi.org.
Each donor receives their choice of free entry to Science Museum Oklahoma, Frontier City, or Hurricane Harbor, PLUS their choice of t-shirt.