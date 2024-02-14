PACT Act Claims Event

We invite you to our Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act (PACT Act) claims clinic.

You can use this opportunity to access toxic exposure screenings, enroll in VA health care and apply for service-connected disability claims with expert help from Veteran Affairs Administration staff.

Toxic Exposure Screening EOVAHCS (TES): Prioritize your health with Toxic Exposure Screening.

VHA Enrollment EOVAHCS (VA Health Care): Seamlessly navigate VA Health Care enrollment, ensuring access to essential medical services.

VA Benefits Assistance: From claim status inquiries and advice to filing disability claims, adding/removing dependents, and accessing DIC/survivor's benefits, our experts are here to guide you.

VA staff will also be providing no-cost flu shots to already enrolled Veterans.

To make the process easier, please have your DD-214 and state I.D.

Learn about the PACT Act, the most significant expansion of Veterans benefits in history.

We look forward to seeing you there.