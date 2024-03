Women Veterans Town Hall on March 19, 2024 at 6 p.m.

Women Veterans Town Hall topics will include:

Mindfulness Exercise

Whole Health

Women PACT Care

Mental Health/Prepare

Maternity Care Updates

Eligibility Benefits

Veterans already enrolled with Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System (EOVAHCS) will be dialed in automatically. If you do not receive a call and would like to join, please call 833-998-1749 on March 19, 2024 at 6 p.m.