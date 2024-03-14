Skip to Content

PACT Act Claims Event

Join Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System and Muskogee Benefits Office for a PACT Act claims event.

When:

Tue. Mar 26, 2024, 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm CT

Where:

American Legion Post #15

4021 W. Broadway

Muskogee, OK

Cost:

Free

Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System PACT Act Claims Event

We invite you to join this PACT Act Claims event. Whether you're a servicemember, Veteran, or family member who has questions about VA benefits or health care, we will be available to help you navigate your way to find the VA resources that you have earned.

  • Receive toxic exposure screening
  • Enroll in VA health care
  • File for a service disability claim with Veteran Service Representatives
