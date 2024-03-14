PACT Act Claims Event
Join Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System and Muskogee Benefits Office for a PACT Act claims event.
When:
Tue. Mar 26, 2024, 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm CT
Where:
American Legion Post #15
4021 W. Broadway
Muskogee, OK
Cost:
Free
Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System PACT Act Claims Event
We invite you to join this PACT Act Claims event. Whether you're a servicemember, Veteran, or family member who has questions about VA benefits or health care, we will be available to help you navigate your way to find the VA resources that you have earned.
- Receive toxic exposure screening
- Enroll in VA health care
- File for a service disability claim with Veteran Service Representatives