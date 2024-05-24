VA Clinic at Vinita Health Center Grand Opening

Cherokee Nation and the Department of Veteran Affairs to host Grand Opening Ceremony of Vinita Clinic

When: Wed. May 29, 2024, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm CT Where: 27371 South 4410 Road, Cherokee Nation Medical Clinic Vinita, OK Get directions on Google Maps to Vinita VA Clinic Cost: Free





The Cherokee Nation and Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System recently signed an historic agreement to provide a VA clinic inside the tribe’s Vinita Health Center for area Veterans.

The tribe will provide around 1,300 square feet of leased space for the VA Clinic which is set to open around the new year. The VA clinic will serve both Native Veterans and non-Native Veterans in the region.

“This first of its kind VA healthcare facility is a testament to our partnership with Cherokee Nation and our commitment to providing exceptional care to Veterans,” said Executive Director of the Eastern Oklahoma Health Care System Dr. Kimberly Denning. “This clinic will not only address the immediate healthcare needs of Veterans but also foster a culture of preventative care and well-being.”

We invite all Veterans and the Vinita community to join us for the upcoming opening ceremony.