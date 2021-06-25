Homeless Veteran care

The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System works with several state and community agencies to place Veterans in transitional housing, while also providing support services and case management.

12 & 12 Inc.

Located in Tulsa, 12 & 12 Inc. is one of the largest and most comprehensive residential treatment centers in northeastern Oklahoma. Services include detox, residential treatment, transitional living, independent living and outpatient treatment. JCMVAMC contracts with 12 & 12 Inc. to offer six months of housing and support to female Veterans and men if beds are available.



Bryce House

Located in Tulsa, Bryce House is a residential treatment center for male Veterans recovering from substance abuse. Supportive services provided at the facility include case management, individual and group therapy, relapse prevention, employment counseling, and life skills training. Veterans can reside up to 24 months, are subject to rent payment, and are required to either work, volunteer or attend school.



Yale Apartments

Located in Tulsa, Yale Apartments provides a safe supportive environment conducive to recovery and attaining self sufficiency. VA has a contract with the Mental Health Association of Tulsa to provide transitional living for Veterans who have a mental health diagnosis. Veterans can reside at Yale Apartments for six months. During their six month stay, VA Homeless Program staff as well as Yale staff, help the veterans achieve their goals.