Patient advocates

The patient advocates at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.

Connect with a patient advocate

Lisa_Murray

Lisa Murray

Patient Advocate

VA Eastern Oklahoma health care

Phone: 918-577-3211

Lee_McLain

Lee McLain

Patient Advocate

VA Eastern Oklahoma health care

Phone: 918-577-3341

Mark_Hunt

Mark Hunt

Patient Advocate

VA Eastern Oklahoma health care

Phone: 918-577-3711

Gina_Goodson

Gina Goodson

Patient Advocate

VA Eastern Oklahoma health care

Phone: 918-628-2565

Rich_Taylor

Richard Taylor

Patient Advocate

VA Eastern Oklahoma health care

Phone: 918-628-2547

Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma

Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:

  • Patient concerns with the care team
  • Advocating for patient and family rights
