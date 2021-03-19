Patient advocates
The patient advocates at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.
Connect with a patient advocate
Lisa Murray
Patient Advocate
VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
Phone: 918-577-3211
Lee McLain
Patient Advocate
VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
Phone: 918-577-3341
Mark Hunt
Patient Advocate
VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
Phone: 918-577-3711
Gina Goodson
Patient Advocate
VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
Phone: 918-628-2565
Richard Taylor
Patient Advocate
VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
Phone: 918-628-2547
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:
- Patient concerns with the care team
- Advocating for patient and family rights