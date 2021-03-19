Returning service member care
VA Eastern Oklahoma health care provides health care and other benefits to the newest Veterans returning from service, even if you are still on active duty or an activated member of the National Guard or Reserve. Talk to a care coordinator about making use of your health care benefits.
Connect with a care coordinator
Pagette Beatty LCSW
Transition Care Management Program Manager, Former POW Advocate
VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
Phone: 918-913-5893
Vet Centers
Vet Centers are counseling centers that help Veterans readjust after deployment. The Vet Center in Eastern Oklahoma provides counseling for individuals, groups, married couples, and families. They also provide guidance and referrals for other VA and community resources.
Clarissa Jones LCSW
Social Worker
VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
Phone: 918-628-2601
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma
We can help you access service and benefit programs tailored to the needs of returning service members, including:
- Polytrauma care
- Rehabilitation
- Mental health care
- Counseling
- Family benefits counseling
- Referral assistance